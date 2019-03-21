Postal Savings Bank of China : SUPPLEMENTAL FORM OF PROXY FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 2019-03-22

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM OF PROXY FOR

THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or of (Note 3) as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at the head office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9:00 a.m. on 8 April 2019 (Monday) or at any adjournment thereof as indicated hereunder in respect of the following resolution. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.

Special Resolution

3. To consider and approve the proposal regarding the amendments to the Articles of Association

Notes:

1. The Supplemental Form of Proxy is applicable to the supplemental resolution as set out in this supplemental notice, and only supplement to the form of proxy for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting (the "First Form of Proxy") dated 22 February 2019 of the Bank. The Supplemental Form of Proxy will not affect the effectiveness of the First Form of Proxy duly completed and submitted to the Bank's H Share Registrar (for holders of H Shares) or the Registered Office of the Bank (for holders of Domestic Shares). For the avoidance of doubt, for the Shareholder who has completed and only lodged the effective First Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, his/her proxy(ies) shall vote for the resolutions as set out in the First Form of Proxy in accordance with your instructions, and he/she shall be entitled to vote for or abstain from voting at his/her discretion for the resolution as set out in the Supplemental Form of Proxy. Similarly, for the shareholder who has completed and only lodged the effective Supplemental Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, his/her proxy(ies) shall vote for the resolution as set out in the Supplemental Form of Proxy in accordance with your instructions, and he/she shall be entitled to vote for or abstain from voting at his/her discretion for the resolutions as set out in the First Form of Proxy. If a shareholder wishes to give particular instructions to his/her proxy(ies) for all resolutions as set out in both the First Form of Proxy and this Supplemental Form of Proxy, the shareholder shall complete and submit the effective First Form of Proxy and this Supplemental Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon at the same time.

2. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS. The name of all joint registered holders should be stated.

3. Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares in the Bank registered in your name(s) to which this Supplemental Form of Proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this Supplemental Form of Proxy will be deemed to be related to all the shares in the capital of the Bank registered in your name(s) (whether held alone or jointly with others).

4. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS SUPPLEMENTAL FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "√" IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "√" IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, PLEASE PLACE A "√" IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". If the form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the resolutions, the proxy is entitled to vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy is entitled, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, to vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the meeting. The shares abstained from voting will be counted in the calculation of the majority required for approving a resolution.

6. This Supplemental Form of Proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative or an attorney duly authorized to sign the same. If this Supplemental Form of Proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointer, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign, or other documents of authorization, must be notarized.

7. In the case of joint holders, the one whose name stands first in the register of members shall alone be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting in respect of such shares.