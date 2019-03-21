Postal Savings Bank of China : Supplemental Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting 2019-03-22

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF THE

2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated 22 February 2019 which set out, among other things, resolutions to be considered and approved by the shareholders at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened at the head office of the Bank (No.3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9:00 a.m. on 8 April 2019 (Monday). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this supplemental notice shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular and supplemental circular of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated 22 February 2019 and 22 March 2019, respectively.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as originally scheduled, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolution in addition to those as set out in the notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated 22 February 2019 of the Bank:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

3. To consider and approve the proposal regarding the amendment to the Articles of Association.

By order of the Board of Directors

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

22 March 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as executive Directors; Mr.

Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Chin Hung I David, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as independent non-executive Directors.

*Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

