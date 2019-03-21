Postal Savings Bank of China : Supplemental Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting 2019-03-22

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
中國郵政儲蓄銀行股份有限公司
(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1658)
(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF THE
2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
References are made to the Notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated 22 February 2019 which set out, among other things, resolutions to be considered and approved by the shareholders at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened at the head office of the Bank (No.3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 9:00 a.m. on 8 April 2019 (Monday). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this supplemental notice shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular and supplemental circular of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated 22 February 2019 and 22 March 2019, respectively.
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as originally scheduled, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the following resolution in addition to those as set out in the notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated 22 February 2019 of the Bank:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
3. To consider and approve the proposal regarding the amendment to the Articles of Association.
By order of the Board of Directors
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.
Du Chunye
Joint Company Secretary
Beijing, PRC
22 March 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as executive Directors; Mr.
Han Wenbo, Mr. Tang Jian, Mr. Liu Yaogong, Mr. Chin Hung I David, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as non-executive Directors; Mr. Ma Weihua, Ms. Bi Zhonghua, Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Gan Peizhong and Mr. Hu Xiang as independent non-executive Directors.
*Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
Notes:
-
1. Save for the inclusion of the newly submitted resolution, there are no other changes to the resolutions set out in the notice of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting dated 22 February 2019. For the details and other matters in relation to other resolutions to be considered at the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting, please refer to the notice and circular
-
of the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank dated 22 February 2019.
-
2. Since the form of proxy sent together with the circular on 22 February 2019 (the "First Form of Proxy") does not contain the additionally proposed resolution as set out in this supplemental notice, a supplemental form of proxy (the "Supplemental Form of Proxy") which contains the additionally proposed resolution mentioned above has been prepared and is enclosed with this supplemental notice. The Supplemental Form of Proxy is applicable to the supplemental resolution as set out in this supplemental notice, and only supplement to the First Form of Proxy. The Supplemental Form of Proxy will not affect the effectiveness of the First Form of Proxy duly completed and submitted to the Bank's H Share Registrar (for H Shareholders) or the Registered Office of the Bank (for Domestic Shareholders).
-
3. For the Shareholder who has completed and only lodged the effective First Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, his/her proxy(ies) shall vote for the resolutions as set out in the First Form of Proxy in accordance with your instructions, and he/she shall be entitled to vote for or abstain from voting at his/her discretion for the resolution as set out in the Supplemental Form of Proxy in accordance with your instructions. Similarly, for the shareholder who has completed and only lodged the effective Supplemental Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, his/her proxy(ies) shall vote for the resolution as set out in the Supplemental Form of Proxy, and he/she shall be entitled to vote for or abstain from voting at his/her discretion for the resolutions as set out in the First Form of Proxy. If a shareholder wishes to give particular instructions to his/her proxy(ies) for all the resolutions as set out in both the First Form of Proxy and this Supplemental Form of Proxy, the shareholder shall complete and submit the effective First Form of Proxy and this Supplemental Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon at the same time.
-
4. For joint holders, only the one whose name stands first in the Register shall be entitled to attend the 2019 First EGM and vote in respect thereof.
-
5. Shareholders or their proxies shall present their identity documents when attending the 2019 First EGM:
-
(1) Corporate shareholders' legal representatives attending the meeting shall present their valid personal identification, valid documents that can prove their identities as legal representatives and documents proving their shareholder identities; where legal representatives authorize others to attend the meeting, in addition to the aforesaid documents, the proxies shall also present their valid personal identification and the written authorization letters lawfully issued by the legal representatives (including authorizing others to sign). Where corporate shareholders authorize others to attend the meeting, the proxies shall present their valid personal identification, the authorization resolution of the board of directors of corporate shareholders or other decision-making bodies and documents proving shareholder identities.
-
(2) Natural person shareholders attending the meeting in person shall present their valid personal identification and documents proving their shareholder identities; proxies attending the meeting shall present their valid personal identification, the authorization letters from the shareholders and documents proving their shareholder identities.
-
6. The 2019 First EGM is expected to last for not more than half a day. Shareholders or their proxies attending the meeting shall be responsible for their own travelling and accommodation expenses.
-
7. The address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited are 17M Floor and Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Center, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
-
8. The address of the Bank's Registered Office is No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing.
Tel.: 86-10-68858158
Fax: 86-10-68858165
-
9. Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this notice are in Hong Kong time.