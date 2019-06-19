Postman : Announces $50 Million in Series B Financing to Extend Its Leadership in the API Collaboration Space

Postman,
the leading collaboration platform for API development, today announced
the completion of a Series B financing round totaling $50 million. The
funding was led by CRV and included participation by Nexus Venture
Partners. CRV General Partner Devdutt Yellurkar has joined the Postman
board of directors.
“Postman has created a powerful collaboration platform for the entire
API development lifecycle. CRV is deeply involved in the API and
microservices space, and we have been tracking Postman from its early
days in Bangalore,” said Devdutt Yellurkar, general partner at
CRV. “Over the past couple of years, Postman has emerged as a true API
development and testing platform and has a very fast-growing developer
community. We are looking forward to working with Abhinav, Ankit,
Abhijit and the rest of the team at Postman as they build a foundational
software company.”
“As software development moves from a code-first to an API-first
approach, Postman is evolving as the must-have companion for every
developer. It has been a real pleasure to have backed Postman from day
one. We are super excited about the journey ahead,” said Postman board
member Jishnu Bhattacharjee, managing director of Nexus Venture
Partners, which led Postman’s October 2015 Seed & Series A, which
totaled $7 million.
Postman has grown dramatically since it was founded in 2014. It has
become the best-known and most-used collaboration platform for API
development. The company serves more than 7 million users and helps to
support API development at more than 300,000 companies worldwide.
Postman plans to use the new funding to accelerate its product roadmap,
expand its commitment to helping companies leverage Postman across the
enterprise, and increase customer support and success throughout the
Postman community.
“Postman Enterprise allows for great collaboration,” said Jason Bonds,
vice president of Ping Intelligence at Ping Identity. “It allows for our
team to physically be global, but work like we are in one room.”
"Software development is a team sport. With Postman Enterprise, we can
collaborate across all of our teams in a way we weren't able to before,"
said Drew Garner, senior vice president of product development at
Accolade. "Postman Enterprise gives us transparency throughout the
entire API development process."
Postman CEO and co-founder Abhinav Asthana said, “APIs are the building
blocks of effective software – so while software might be eating the
world, we know that APIs are eating software. Innovation in APIs will
drive the future of software development, and this funding will further
accelerate Postman’s growth in the API ecosystem.”
About Postman
Postman is the leading collaboration platform for API development, used
by more than 7 million developers and 300,000+ companies worldwide.
Postman is an elegant, flexible platform that is used to build connected
software via APIs – quickly, easily and accurately. Postman is
headquartered in San Francisco and has an office in Bangalore, where it
was founded. Postman is privately held, with funding from Nexus Venture
Partners and CRV. Learn more at http://www.getpostman.com
or connect with Postman on Twitter via @postmanclient.
