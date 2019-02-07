Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Postmates confidentially files for IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:25pm EST

(Reuters) - Grocery and food delivery platform Postmates Inc said on Thursday it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Postmates, which has tied up with companies such as Walmart Inc, Starbucks Corp and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for delivery services, operates in 385 U.S. cities, as well as in Mexico.

The San Francisco, California-based company was valued at $1.85 billion in its latest funding round, Recode said in January.

Postmates has raised over $675 million in funding over 11 rounds. Its latest funding round was in January, where it raised $100 mln from investors including asset manager BlackRock Inc and investment firm and hedge fund Tiger Global, according to data provider Crunchbase.

The initial public offering is expected to start after the completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and
other conditions, the company said in a statement https://reut.rs/2GdONtb.

Postmates did not specify the number of shares it was selling or the price range of the offering.

Ride hailing service providers Uber and Lyft, as well as business messaging platform Slack have all confidentially filed for their IPOs in recent weeks.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02pWall Street slides on renewed U.S.-China trade fears
RE
03:02pTrump confirms he won't meet with China's Xi before March 1 trade deadline
RE
02:47pShares hit on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries
RE
02:47pShares hit on weak Europe data, renewed U.S.-China worries
RE
02:35pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Statement on the Launch of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative
PU
02:26pF1 podium still a long way off for new-look Haas
RE
02:25pPostmates confidentially files for IPO
RE
02:25pTrump, Xi unlikely to meet before March 1 trade deadline - U.S. officials
RE
02:10pEuro zone slowdown deeper, longer than thought - ECB's Coeure
RE
01:55pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Slip As Forecast For Eurozone Slowdown Stokes Global Growth Worries
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.