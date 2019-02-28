Log in
Postmedia Network Canada : Confirms No Material Change

02/28/2019 | 12:06pm EST

February 28, 2019 (TORONTO) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ('Postmedia' or 'the Company') announces, at the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that Postmedia's management is unaware of any material change in Postmedia's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 140 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

- 30 -

For more information:
Phyllise Gelfand
Vice President, Communications
(416) 442 2936
pgelfand@postmedia.com

Investor Contact
Brian Bidulka
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 383-2325
bbidulka@postmedia.com

Disclaimer

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 17:05:05 UTC
