Postmedia Network Canada : Confirms No Material Change

February 28, 2019 (TORONTO) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ('Postmedia' or 'the Company') announces, at the request of IIROC on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that Postmedia's management is unaware of any material change in Postmedia's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 140 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

