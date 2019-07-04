Log in
Postmedia Network Canada : Financial Post Innovation Series Continues with Innovation Nation – Energy

07/04/2019 | 10:28am EDT

July 4, 2019 (TORONTO) - Postmedia Network Inc. ('Postmedia') today announced the latest installment in its Innovation Nation series focusing on energy.

'As part of our continuing coverage of the innovation economy, the Financial Post will report on the intersection of technology and energy, from the oilpatch in Alberta, off the shores of Nova Scotia and in the plains in Saskatchewan,' said Nicole MacAdam, Executive Producer at Financial Post.

The series focuses on innovations in renewable and non-renewable energy in Canada. It launches with a look at the oil sands sector, which accounts for 75% of the $1.4 billion spent on clean technology annually.

Future topics will range from solar energy and tidal development to advances in carbon capture and storage.

Innovation Nation, the first installment of the Financial Post series, was awarded the gold medal at this year's Best in Business SABEW Canada awards in April 2019.

Innovation Nation - Energy stories will appear in print in Saturday's National Post and in Postmedia newspapers across the country. They can also be found online at financialpost.com/innovation.

This initiative is being supported by an integrated ad campaign produced in-house by Postmedia's marketing team.

For more information about advertising and sponsorship opportunities, contact Jutta Gruenewald, Senior Vice President, National Revenue & Client Partnerships at JGruenewald@postmedia.com or visit www.postmediasolutions.com.

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 140 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

-30-

For more information:
Phyllise Gelfand
Vice President, Communications
Postmedia
(416) 442-2936
pgelfand@postmedia.com

Disclaimer

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:27:03 UTC
