Postmedia Network Canada : Notice of Investors’ Teleconference

09/27/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Notice of Investors' Teleconference

September 27, 2018 (TORONTO) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp. ("Postmedia" or "the Company") will host a conference call on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the quarter and year ended August 31, 2018.

Paul Godfrey, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Andrew MacLeod, President and COO will host the call. Earlier in the day on October 25, 2018, the Company will issue a news release disclosing these results and related financial information. Materials will also be posted on the Company's website, www.postmedia.com.

Investors and analysts may participate in the call at 1-800-582-4920.

Media and other interested persons are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis at 1-888-633-8407.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a recorded version will be available approximately one hour after the call until November 1, 2018 and can be accessed at 416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253 using the passcode 21896444. A recording of the call will also be posted on the Company's website.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 140 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

- 30 -

For more information:

Phyllise Gelfand

Vice President, Communications (416) 442 2936 pgelfand@postmedia.com

Disclaimer

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 18:41:02 UTC
