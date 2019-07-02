Postmedia Network Canada : Receives Member Approval for Merger with CAAT Pension Plan

Postmedia Receives Member Approval for Merger with CAAT

Pension Plan

July 2, 2019 (TORONTO) - Postmedia Network Canada Corp. today announced that its subsidiary, Postmedia Network Inc., ("Postmedia" or the "Company") has received approval from 99% of the active members of its six defined benefit pension plans (the "Postmedia Plans") to merge the Postmedia Plans with the Colleges of Applied Arts & Technology Pension Plan (the "CAAT Plan") effective July 1, 2019 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date, Postmedia became a participating employer under the CAAT Plan and all members of the Postmedia Plans, as well as members of Postmedia's defined contribution pension plan, began accruing benefits under the DBplus provisions of the CAAT Plan. DBplus is a defined benefit pension plan with a fixed contribution rate for members, matched dollar for dollar by employers.

The merger remains subject to consent from the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario ("FSRA") following the submission of a prescribed application requesting consent to the merger. Contingent on the consent of FSRA to the transfer of assets, the CAAT Plan will assume the defined benefit obligations of the Postmedia Plans accrued prior to the Effective Date. Once this transfer is completed, an additional cash funding obligation of $10.1 million will be payable to the CAAT Plan over a period of ten years beginning as early as April 1, 2020.

"We are pleased with the strong support from the Postmedia Plan members," said Brian Bidulka, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Joining the CAAT Plan will provide Postmedia employees with sustainable defined benefit pensions while enabling the company to manage costs through fixed and predictable pension funding."

