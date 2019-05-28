Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Potash producer Nutrien eyes expansion as BHP ponders entry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's biggest producer of potash fertilizer, said on Tuesday that it was evaluating whether to expand its annual production capacity by 5 million tonnes after 2023, around the time that metals miner BHP Billiton is considering a move into potash.

In a presentation to investors in Toronto, Chief Executive Chuck Magro said the additional capacity would consist of expansions to existing Canadian mines during the next decade.

Nutrien currently has some 5 million tonnes of idled potash capacity due to soft prices in recent years.

Its existing mines could put that idled capacity back into service by 2023, taking its operational capability to 18 million tonnes, Nutrien said in a presentation posted online. It could then begin adding a further 5 million tonnes after that, according to the presentation.

A spike in potash prices a decade ago kicked off a global expansion in production of the crop nutrient, particularly by Nutrien's predecessor company Potash Corp. Excessive capacity resulted in weakened prices and has led several producers to slow output.

Even so, global demand for potash, a key nutrient for corn and sugarcane crops, has risen steadily in Brazil and Asia.

BHP has already sunk shafts for its first potash mine at Jansen, Saskatchewan, but its board has not yet committed the bulk of the capital.

BMO analyst Joel Jackson said in a note this month that he expects BHP to decide in mid-2020 whether to finish the mine, which requires four to five years of construction before it could produce potash.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Susan Thomas)

By Rod Nickel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52pWall St. propped up by gains in technology shares
RE
12:36pPotash producer Nutrien eyes expansion as BHP ponders entry
RE
12:35pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : UN Development Chief calls for deeper Turkey partnership
PU
12:25pItalian PM says reviewing ECB mandate to guarantee public debt is an open dossier
RE
12:23pPound stuck near four-month low as hard Brexiters emboldened in race to succeed May
RE
12:20pJujotech Launches Fusion AR with WorkLogic Solution for Smart Headsets to Aid Field Techs
SE
12:07pAC Milan confirms that coach Gattuso is leaving the club
RE
12:06pInvestors Grow Jittery Over Italy -- Update
DJ
12:00pOil mixed as trade fears weigh despite tight supply
RE
11:56aConsumer Confidence Rises --Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
4MOSAIC CO : MOSAIC : Fertilizantes Announces Resumption of Mining at Catalão
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Asia's billionaires develop taste for boutique wealth managers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About