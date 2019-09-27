Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Potential candidates to replace hawk Lautenschlaeger on ECB board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 06:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Marcel Fratzscher, chairman of the German Institute for Economic Research

BERLIN (Reuters) - The shock resignation of outspoken policy hawk Sabine Lautenschlaeger from the European Central Bank's Executive Board vacates a seat at the ECB's top table just as Mario Draghi prepares to hand over the presidency to Christine Lagarde.

By convention Germany, France and Italy, the biggest euro zone economies, always have a seat on the six-member Executive Board that runs the central bank's day-to-day operations, which means Berlin is likely to propose a new candidate.

Lautenschlaeger's background was in banking supervision. By replacing her with an economist, Berlin could seek to exercise greater influence over ECB policy, which Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, an arch-critic of the ECB's crisis-fighting monetary easing, has struggled to influence under Draghi.

Following are potential candidates to take Lautenschlaeger's seat on the board.

ISABEL SCHNABEL (48)

A German academic and member of the prominent German Council of Economic Experts, she is an economist with knowledge of monetary policy but has no executive experience at a major institution. In July, she questioned the effectiveness of Draghi's strategy, saying: "Although monetary policy is already very expansive, the ECB is preparing a further loosening ... It is doubtful that it will succeed in bringing the inflation rate in the euro zone close to 2 percent. At the same time, the risks to financial stability rise further." She declined to comment when asked about replacing Lautenschlaeger.

CLAUDIA BUCH (53)

A respected economist and now deputy governor of the German central bank, she has also served as a member of the German Council of Economic Experts. Buch has kept a relatively low profile at the Bundesbank and made a point of steering clear of monetary policy issues, leaving the topic to Weidmann. But her experience working closely with him could allow them to give more voice to hawkish positions on the 25-member ECB Governing Council, which comprises the Executive Board and euro zone national central bank chiefs. She declined to comment when asked about replacing Lautenschlaeger.

MARCEL FRATZSCHER (48)

President of the Berlin-based DIW economic research institute, Fratzscher is a high-profile economist, and a professor at Humboldt University. Fratzscher knows the ECB better than other potential candidates, having worked at the bank from 2001 to 2012, rising to department head for the last four years. With degrees from Oxford and Harvard universities, his outlook is international and less hawkish than other leading German economists. When the ECB in July all but pledged to ease policy further, Fratzscher said: "The economic slowdown in the euro area leaves the ECB no other choice than to implement a more expansive monetary policy."

JOERG KUKIES (51)

A former Goldman Sachs banker, Kukies has worked at the German Finance Ministry since April 2018 as state secretary for financial market policy and European policy. A lieutenant of Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, he would bring inside knowledge of economic thinking in Berlin, but could risk looking like a political appointment.

VOLKER WIELAND (53)

Another member of the German Council of Economic Experts, Wieland has defended the ECB's stimulus programme before Germany's top court. An economics professor at the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability at Frankfurt's Goethe University, he has served as a consultant to the ECB.

(Compiled by Paul Carrel and Rene Wagner; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.86% 208.22 Delayed Quote.25.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:07aUK rate cut 'plausible' if Brexit uncertainty persists - BoE's Saunders
RE
07:05aProject & Vendor Management Advisors Awarded a Cooperative Contract to Provide Disaster Recovery Services to Municipalities, Counties and School Districts
SE
07:03aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : A Day in the Life of the Incoterms® Rules with ICC Academy Managing Director Daniel Kok
PU
06:59aUK to repatriate 16,000 people on fifth day after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
06:59aPotential candidates to replace hawk Lautenschlaeger on ECB board
RE
06:59aOil prices headed for weekly loss on demand jitters
RE
06:59aWeak data pulls euro to more than two-year lows
RE
06:54aChina reiterates denial in cyber attacks after Airbus report
RE
06:53aWeak data pulls euro to more than two-year lows
RE
06:53aNORDIC DEVELOPMENT FUND : Major African cities participate in the Cities Leadership Workshop
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
3ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts 600 staff in Denmark and Germany
5PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group