Potomac Bancshares : 2018- October 15 - Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND
Charles Town, WV (October 15, 2018) / PR Newswire / - The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), declared a $0.07 cent per share dividend. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on October 25, 2018 and will be paid on November 1, 2018.
About BCT
Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and a locally owned community bank with eight full service banking offices and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia. For more information, visit us online atwww.mybct.comor speak to our staff by calling 304-725-8431.
Media Contacts
Alice P. Frazier President & CEO
Potomac Bancshares, Inc. & BCT 304-728-2431
Dean Cognetti EVP/CFO
Potomac Bancshares, Inc. & BCT 304-728-2434
