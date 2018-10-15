Potomac Bancshares : 2018- October 15 - Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES DIVIDEND

Charles Town, WV (October 15, 2018) / PR Newswire / - The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), declared a $0.07 cent per share dividend. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on October 25, 2018 and will be paid on November 1, 2018.

About BCT

Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and a locally owned community bank with eight full service banking offices and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia. For more information, visit us online atwww.mybct.comor speak to our staff by calling 304-725-8431.

Media Contacts

Alice P. Frazier President & CEO

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. & BCT 304-728-2431

Dean Cognetti EVP/CFO

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. & BCT 304-728-2434