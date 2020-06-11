Poultry Production

Chicken meat production was 187 thousand 459 tonnes, hen egg production was 1.6 billion units

Number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 6.2%, chicken meat production increased by 4.7%, hen egg production decreased by 1.9%, and turkey meat production decreased by 12.2% in April compared with the same month of the previous year. Chicken meat production increased by 7.9%, number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 7.3%, hen egg production increased by 0.4%, and turkey meat production decreased by 1.3% in January-April period compared with the same period of the previous year.

Chicken meat production decreased by 2.2% in April compared with the previous month, and realized as 187 thousand 459 tonnes.

Number of the slaughtered chicken decreased by 3.5% in April compared with the previous month, and realized as 106 million 438 thousand units.

Hen egg production decreased by 2.5% in April compared with the previous month, and realized as 1.6 billion units.

Turkey meat production decreased by 21.3% in April compared with the previous month, and realized as 4 thousand 5 tonnes.