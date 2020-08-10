Poultry Production

Chicken meat production was 187 thousand 979 tonnes, hen egg production was 1.5 billion units
Turkey meat production increased by 58.6%, chicken meat production increased by 11.5%, number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 10.2%, and hen egg production increased by 1.7% in June compared with the same month of the previous year. Turkey meat production increased by 9.4%, chicken meat production increased by 6.1%, number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 5.4%, and hen egg production increased by 0.9% in January-June period compared with the same period of the previous year.
Chicken meat production increased by 2.4% in June compared with the previous month, and realized as 187 thousand 979 tonnes.
Number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 3.3% in June compared with the previous month, and realized as 105 million 629 thousand units.
Hen egg production decreased by 8.5% in June compared with the previous month, and realized as 1.5 billion units.
Turkey meat production increased by 23.2% in June compared with the previous month, and realized as 6 thousand 294 tonnes.
Turkey meat production, June 2020
