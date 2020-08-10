Log in
Poultry Production

08/10/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Chicken meat production was 187 thousand 979 tonnes, hen egg production was 1.5 billion units

Turkey meat production increased by 58.6%, chicken meat production increased by 11.5%, number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 10.2%, and hen egg production increased by 1.7% in June compared with the same month of the previous year. Turkey meat production increased by 9.4%, chicken meat production increased by 6.1%, number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 5.4%, and hen egg production increased by 0.9% in January-June period compared with the same period of the previous year.

Chicken meat production increased by 2.4% in June compared with the previous month, and realized as 187 thousand 979 tonnes.

Number of the slaughtered chicken increased by 3.3% in June compared with the previous month, and realized as 105 million 629 thousand units.

Hen egg production decreased by 8.5% in June compared with the previous month, and realized as 1.5 billion units.

Turkey meat production increased by 23.2% in June compared with the previous month, and realized as 6 thousand 294 tonnes.

Turkey meat production, June 2020

The next release on this subject will be on September 10, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 09:08:11 UTC
