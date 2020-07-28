Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Poultry Workers, Already at Risk From COVID-19, Sue USDA Over Dangerous Line Speeds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

July 28, 2020

America's Largest Meatpacking Union, Public Citizen Demand End to USDA Waivers Allowing Dangerous Poultry Line Speeds

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) and five of its local unions represented by Public Citizen Litigation Group filed a federal lawsuit to end the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers allowing poultry plants to increase production line speeds and further endanger workers already facing elevated risks during the COVID-19 pandemic. UFCW represents more than 250,000 workers across the meatpacking and food processing industries.

The plaintiffs argue that the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) waiver program should be set aside and 10 currently active waivers should be voided. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that the USDA failed to follow required procedures and ignored the agency's own rules and policies when it adopted the waiver program. Click here to read the text of today's lawsuit.

'America's poultry workers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic since day one, putting themselves in harm's way to make sure our families have the food we need during this crisis,' said UFCW International President Marc Perrone. 'As COVID-19 continues to infect thousands of meatpacking workers, it is stunning that USDA is further endangering these workers by allowing poultry companies to increase line speeds to dangerous new levels that increase the risk of injury and make social distancing next to impossible. This lawsuit will help to finally stop this dangerous corporate giveaway from the USDA. Now more than ever, we must put the safety of frontline workers and our country's food supply first.'

'The law is clear that an agency must follow proper procedures when adopting a new program and must consider and address all relevant factors, including its own prior positions on the same issue,'said Nandan Joshi, the Public Citizen attorney serving as lead counsel on the case. 'FSIS did not follow these basic rules when it decided to allow more poultry plants to exceed the agency's own regulatory line speed limits.'

Background:

UFCW recently announced that in the first 100 days of COVID-19, there have already been at least 65 meatpacking worker deaths and 14,214 meatpacking workers infected or exposed. April saw the biggest spike in new COVID-19 meatpacking cases with 8,632 workers infected or exposed. May was the deadliest month for the industry with 38 worker deaths last month alone.

The five local unions who are plaintiffs in this case - UFCW Local 227, UFCW Local 1529, UFCW Local 1995, UFCW Local 2008 and Retail, Wholesale And Department Store Union - Mid South Council - represent more than 35,000 poultry workers at processing plants in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi and Missouri.

UFCW and Public Citizen have been leading national voices calling on the USDA to strengthen corporate oversight in meatpacking and increase safeguards to protect workers and ensure our country's food supply is secure. In July 2020, UFCW announced its support for new legislation in Congress to roll back dangerous line speed increases across the meatpacking industry. And in October 2019, UFCW and Public Citizen filed a federal lawsuit to challenge the USDA's rule allowing pork plants to increase line speeds.

Poultry Worker Safety

Poultry processing poses a wide range of risks to workers, including musculoskeletal problems - such as carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis and 'trigger finger' - and acute physical injuries, such as sprains, lacerations, contusions and amputations. Federal and private research, as well as the experiences of poultry workers, show that an increase in work pace caused by faster line speeds increases the risk of injury to workers.

USDA Regulation of Poultry Industry

In April 2020 alone, FSIS approved 15 waivers allowing poultry plants to increase their maximum line speed. These waivers do not protect our food supply, but they create greater risk of worker injury, including increased risk of catching and spreading the virus as workers are forced to crowd together to keep pace with faster processing speeds.

In 2014, FSIS adopted a rule that set the maximum line speed in poultry plants at 140 birds per minute. At that time, FSIS acknowledged the extensive rulemaking record demonstrating that faster line speeds can increase the harm to poultry plant workers. In 2017, the National Chicken Council, a trade association that lobbies for the chicken industry, asked FSIS to lift line speed limits entirely. Although FSIS declined that request, it stated that it would grant more waivers that allow plants to operate at up to 175 birds per minute.

FSIS announced the waiver program in early 2018 but did not follow proper procedures when adopting that program. The Administrative Procedure Act requires an agency to give the public prior notice and an opportunity to comment before adopting a new rule. Instead, FSIS created the program behind closed doors. FSIS justified the program as a way to allow plants to experiment with new technology - even though increasing line speed is not a new technology. FSIS failed to adequately explain why the new waiver program was needed or why the program ignores the worker safety concerns that FSIS had previously acknowledged.

###

The UFCW is the largest private sector union in the United States, representing 1.3 million professionals and their families in healthcare, grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops and other industries. Our members serve our communities in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Learn more about the UFCW at ufcw.org.

Disclaimer

UFCW - United Food and Commercial Workers International Union published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 16:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:12pCARREFOUR : Half-Year Financial Report
BU
01:11pH1 2020 ESTIMATED RESULTS : Performance reflects the Group's resilience
PU
01:11pRISING FROM THE RUBBLE : Rebuilding after the Nepalese Earthquake—Bimala's story
PU
01:11pKATORO GOLD : Corporate Presentation July 2020
PU
01:11pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) on Behalf of Investors
BU
01:11pHanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
01:10pUNITED STATES 12 MONTH OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:10pINTESA SANPAOLO : May Have Secured More Than 80% Support for UBI Takeover
DJ
01:07pNETFLIX : Dystopian series 'Watchmen' leads all Emmy nominees with 26
AQ
01:06pAMERICAN INTERNATIONAL : AIG Unit to Pay $20 Million to Settle SEC Probe of Teacher-Retirement Business--2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Wirecard Was Fined By Visa, Mastercard -- WSJ
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 1st Half Operating Profit Missed But..
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel ousts its chief engineer, shakes up technical group after delays
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : 2Q20 Earnings Release
5DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED : After early hype, Japan's homegrown COVID-19 drug hope Avigan faces rocky f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group