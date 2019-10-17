Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Pound Dips as Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:32am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.K. stocks and the British pound entered another day of volatility as a crucial European Union summit kicks off in Brussels without a Brexit deal in place.

The pound fell 0.4% on the dollar on Thursday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposals -- especially those regarding how to avoid a physical border on the island of Ireland while still reaching an accord on customs and taxes -- failed to get the backing of Northern Irish allies in the U.K. parliament.

"If they do not support it, we would likely get either a referendum or an election where the Conservative Party runs on the platform of a pre-signed deal," analysts at Deutsche Bank wrote in a note to clients.

The U.K.'s FTSE 250 index, a gauge that includes local companies with significant domestic operations, dropped 0.5%. European diplomats said a draft text had been completed and was in the U.K. government's hands to decide whether to sign off on. If approved by EU leaders, any agreement would still need to be ratified in the U.K. and European parliaments.

Elsewhere, markets wavered. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average index and the Shanghai Composite benchmark were almost flat.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index swung between gains and losses before edging up 0.2%, with telecommunications companies leading the gains.

Shares in Ericsson rallied 6.7% after the Swedish telecom-equipment maker reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its sales target. Elisa Oyj, the Finnish telecommunications group, rallied 5.8% after the company boosted its earnings guidance.

WH Smith gained 4.7% after the U.K. retailer agreed to buy Marshall Retail Group for $400 million.

Later in the day, investors will be watching for further signals on the strength in the world's largest economy as the Federal Reserve releases industrial production figures for September. Economists forecast overall industrial output declined in September, after rising 0.5% in August.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.41% 2978.71 End-of-day quote.19.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 27001.98 Delayed Quote.15.75%
NASDAQ 100 -0.29% 7920.208817 Delayed Quote.23.92%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.30% 8124.183658 Delayed Quote.21.43%
S&P 500 -0.20% 2989.69 Delayed Quote.19.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:32aPound Dips as Brexit Talks Hit a Roadblock
DJ
05:31aEUROPE MARKETS: Mixed Corporate Results From Nestle And Unilever Keep European Stocks To A Tight Range
DJ
05:28aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall on signs of large U.S. stock build
RE
05:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices fall on signs of large U.S. stock build
RE
05:21aBrexit snags stall sterling rally, stocks drift lower
RE
05:19aBrexit snags stall sterling rally, stocks drift lower
RE
05:00aEUROPE : European shares hit by Brexit deal doubts; Ericsson jumps
RE
03:17aLONDON MARKETS : Pound Slides After DUP Says It Won't Agree To Current Brexit Deal
DJ
10/16ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As U.S.-China Trade Deal Needs More Time
DJ
10/16Stocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group