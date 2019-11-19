Log in
Pound, FTSE250 tracking rising chance of Tory majority in Britain's December election

11/19/2019 | 01:06pm EST

Sterling and UK domestic stocks have rallied strongly this month as betting markets sharply increase the chances that Britain's incumbent Conservative Party will secure a parliamentary majority in the country's first Christmas election in nearly a century.

Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12 to try to break the Brexit deadlock in parliament more than three years since the country voted to leave the European Union.

Odds of an overall Conservative majority tumbled to 4/9 on online betting exchange Betfair Exchange earlier this week, the shortest odds for the party in the two years that the market has been open.

The odds implied a 69% probability of the Tories winning an overall majority. In addition to polls, traders closely follow betting markets for a steer on the outcomes of political events such as elections.

As the following graphic shows, both the pound <GBP=D3> as well as the FTSE 250 index of UK mid-cap stocks have rallied as the implied probability of a Conservative majority has risen.

Click here to view the related graphic https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/8896/8808/graphics.png

By Ritvik Carvalho
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.26% 0.85712 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 30.93% 127 End-of-day quote.252.78%
