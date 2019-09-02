Pound Falls Amid Turmoil in British Politics

By Caitlin Ostroff

Political uncertainty in the U.K. and troubling economic data on Monday sent the British pound to near its lowest against the U.S. dollar in a year.

The currency dropped 0.7% against the U.S. dollar, and traded at $1.2071 a pound, according to FactSet. In relation to the euro, it fell 0.5% and traded at 1.1008 euros.

The pound has been under pressure since Boris Johnson became prime minister at the end of July, amid concerns that the country under his stewardship would quit the European Union by the Oct. 31 deadline without a trade deal.

The currency began slipping again last week when Mr. Johnson moved to shut down Parliament for several weeks, a tactic that may be aimed at stopping opposition lawmakers from blocking a hard Brexit. That has prompted speculation that opponents this week may force him to seek a further extension of the Brexit deadline, or trigger a fresh election.

"It's politics front and center at the moment," said Peter Dixon, a senior economist at Commerzbank. "We have learned over the course of last year that the things we thought were unthinkable are not."

Investors are anticipating a high-stakes battle this week in Parliament when a new session starts Tuesday, as lawmakers have less than 10 days in which to pass legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit -- or call for a no-confidence vote in Mr. Johnson's government -- before operations are suspended. The Queen is scheduled to reopen Parliament on Oct. 14, leaving legislators with little more than two weeks before the Brexit deadline.

"Sitting here in the U.K. watching everything, it's just very difficult to know what's going on," said David Owens, chief European economist at Jefferies. "All we're doing is layering more unknowns on more unknowns."

Poor economic data out on Monday also added to investors' jitters. The U.K.'s manufacturing sector contracted in August as new orders and confidence weakened in the face of slowing global growth and uncertainty about Brexit, according to a survey of purchasing managers.

"It reinforces the market view that the potential for no-deal Brexit certainly raises the chance of an adverse outcome for the economy," Mr. Dixon said of the data. The pound last month touched multiyear lows against the dollar and euro as the economy showed signs of being hampered by the U.K.'s political standoff with Europe.

The currency is likely to be very volatile this week, as investors anticipate the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, said David Cheetham, chief market analyst with online foreign-exchange brokerage XTB.

"This isn't sort of all-out panic, but I think the market is already susceptible because of this uncertainty they're expecting in the next few days," Mr. Cheetham said. "Ultimately, it looks like we're going to a general election: The question is pre- or post-Brexit?"

