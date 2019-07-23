Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pound down for third day before Conservative Party election outcome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 04:25am EDT
A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell for the third straight day on Tuesday, dragged down by a firmer dollar and concern that the new prime minister, whose identity will be known later in the day, will pull Britain out of the European Union with no trade deal in place.

The result of the Conservative Party election will be announced just after 1000 GMT, with Brexiteer Boris Johnson widely expected to have beaten foreign minister Jeremy Hunt. The winner will become prime minister on Wednesday.

Johnson has declared that the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline is set in stone and Britain will leave the EU then even if no transitional trading arrangements are in place.

Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote - http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

That belligerent tone has taken sterling 2% lower against the dollar this month, it has depreciated 11 weeks out of the past 12.

However, given Johnson is the overwhelming favourite to win the contest, a big sterling move after the announcement is seen as unlikely, with greater focus on the new prime minister's first speech in office and cabinet appointees.

Also a slew of ministers who disagree with Johnson's hard Brexit stance, including chancellor Philip Hammond are expected to resign, which should pressure the pound lower.

Options markets appear to be relatively calm about the announcement, though overnight implied sterling volatility has risen to a one-month high <GBPONO=FN> around 8.3 vols.

"News of Johnson becoming the next prime minister is unlikely to move sterling. Markets will be looking to see how much he is genuinely prepared for no-deal Brexit. He has said it's 'do or die' but the question is how reliable is that promise," said Mizuho strategist Colin Asher.

"We are in sort of phoney war period, he can get on with Brexit preparations but the real action will happen when parliament reconvenes after the summer break."

The pound fell 0.3% versus the dollar by 0745 GMT at $1.2441, heading back towards recent two-year lows of $1.2382, battered also by a surge in the dollar.

Against the euro it was down 0.2% at 89.97 pence.

Recent weeks have seen investors sharply cut back on sterling positioning, with short positions growing to a 10-month high in the latest week, based on Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.


Graphic: GBP positions -

Sterling has also come under pressure in recent weeks from signs the Bank of England may backtrack on its earlier policy tightening signals.

Michael Saunders, a policymaker who has talked in recent months about the likely need for higher borrowing costs, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg that Brexit might stop the BOE from raising interest rates.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2019 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aJapan keeps view of moderate economic recovery in July
RE
04:25aPound down for third day before Conservative Party election outcome
RE
04:17aChina state-owned firms' profits rise 7.2% year-on-year in first half
RE
04:13aLG Display says to diversify suppliers due to South Korea-Japan spat
RE
04:03aEuro zone banks expect rising loan demand in third quarter - ECB
RE
03:59aSouth Korea's economy may return to growth in second quarter, but Japan row a new risk - Reuters poll
RE
03:49aHuawei head says group can sign 'no backdoor' deal with any country - Italy paper
RE
03:44aBoE's Saunders says Brexit might stop rate hikes - Bloomberg
RE
03:41aBritain's grocery sales fall for first time since June 2016 - Kantar
RE
03:38aSouth Africa's rand steady as investors eye likely US, eurozone rate cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BAIC buys 5% Daimler stake to cement alliance
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Popular costs and weak UK push Santander profit 18% lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group