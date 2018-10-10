Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pound hits 3-1/2 month high vs euro on fresh Brexit deal hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 09:59am CEST
British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen in a counter machine at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling <GBP=D3> hit a new 3-1/2 month high versus the euro and added to recent gains against the dollar on Wednesday on optimism that Britain and the European Union can agree a Brexit deal soon.

The pound was also bid higher ahead of British economic growth figures, with analysts polled by Reuters forecasting the data will show the UK economy expanded 1.6 percent in August from a year earlier.

Britain's ITV News reported late on Tuesday that the two sides had made progress in negotiations over an Irish border backstop, a key hurdle in reaching a Brexit deal.

"We've been here before [with Brexit hopes] but this pound move might have a little further to run, especially against the Australian and New Zealand dollars," Chris Turner, head of foreign exchange strategy at ING, said in a note to clients.

The Times newspaper also reported that around 30 to 40 lawmakers from the opposition Labour Party would be prepared to back a Brexit deal that British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to strike with the EU.

The pound rose 0.2 percent versus the euro to as strong as 87.23 pence per euro.

Against the dollar sterling firmed 0.3 percent to as high as $1.3186, its strongest level since Sept. 26, before easing back to around $1.3158.

Britain's GDP data is due for release at 0830 GMT.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Tom Finn; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aSwiss high court to rule in sweeping bank secrecy case
RE
10:23aMINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE & FARMERS WELFARE OF R : Cabinet approves MoU between India and Lebanon for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors
PU
10:20aHong Kong regulator says IPO sponsors still performing below expectations
RE
10:19aEuro zone growth will persist even if risks are on the rise - ECB's Mersch
RE
10:15aEuro steadies as dollar rally takes a pause
RE
10:09aFat profits - Asian traders cash in as Europe thirsts for waste oils
RE
10:08aEuro steadies as dollar rally takes a pause
RE
10:08aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Net FDI More Than Doubles in July 2018 to US$914 Million January?July Level Reaches US$6.7 Billion
PU
10:08aBANK OF FINLAND : Governor to attend IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings
PU
10:07aItaly debt downgrade possible given current climate - lawmaker
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW's Western European Sales Fall
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
4Oil dips as IMF cuts growth outlook; eyes on hurricane
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.