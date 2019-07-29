Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pound plunges towards $1.22, prices rising chance of no-deal Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 12:46pm EDT
Pound Sterling notes and change are seen inside a cash resgister in a coffee shop in Manchester

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling plunged to 28-month lows on Monday and headed for its biggest daily fall against the dollar since November as investors scrambled to factor in the risk of a no-deal Brexit and the possibility of a snap election.

A still-deeper fall in sterling remains on the cards; all metrics show that a disorderly British exit from the European Union is far from being fully priced in.

While most investors have until now bet on a last-minute agreement to avert a hard Brexit, that expectation is receding under new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"There is a realisation the market had not fully priced the increased chances of a no-deal Brexit," said Claire Dissaux, head of global economics and strategy at Millennium Global Investments.

"The appointment of the cabinet (at the end of last week) showed that the default policy of this government is to leave with no deal," she said.

Sterling losses accelerated after it breached a key psychological level of $1.23 and Johnson repeated that while he wanted to secure a new trade deal with the EU, the UK would exit the bloc on Oct. 31 with or without an agreement.


For a graphic on 'Pound at 22-month low', click:https://tmsnrt.rs/2ymejXu

By 1600 GMT it was down 1.3% at $1.2229 after hitting $1.2213 earlier, its lowest since March 2017. Against the euro, the pound touched 91.16 pence, its weakest since September 2017.

"All the stops are out and the pound is now in free fall," Neil Wilson, an analyst at online brokerage Markets.com, said, adding the pound could tumble all the way to $1.21 if the $1.22 level was breached.

The British government said on Monday it assumed there would be a no-deal Brexit because a "stubborn" EU was refusing to renegotiate their divorce. Ireland called Johnson's approach "unhelpful".

The 27 other EU members have repeatedly said the divorce settlement is not up for negotiation.

Many investors say a no-deal Brexit could tip Britain's economy into a recession.

Adding to the pound's travails is the possibility of an early parliamentary election. The Conservative Party has risen in opinion polls since Johnson became leader, according to YouGov, which showed support for the party at 31%, well above the opposition Labour Party.

An election win could allow Johnson to overcome parliament's opposition to a no-deal Brexit.


For a graphic on 'One direction for sterling', click:

RUSH FOR OPTIONS

The sterling selloff, which sparked fears of a potential flash crash, has sent investors rushing for protection against more swings in the currency around the time of Britain's expected departure.

Three-month implied volatility <GBP3MO=> rose above 10 vols for the first time since early April.

Andreas Koenig, head of global forex at Amundi, is among those with short sterling position. Concern is rising about a potential liquidity squeeze should more investors rush to dump sterling, he said adding that investors had now "taken the October 31 deadline a bit more seriously."

Hedge funds are increasingly "shorting" sterling - essentially betting it will fall - with data showing that hedge funds increased net short sterling positions to $6.11 billion in the week to July 23, the highest in nearly a year.


For a graphic on 'GBP implied vols rise above 10 vols', click:https://tmsnrt.rs/2ymfIgA

But no-deal Brexit may not be fully priced yet - the price of options expiring after Oct. 31 is elevated, but well below levels seen before the initial March 29 deadline.

Neil Jones, head of European hedge fund sales at Mizuho, said FX markets had factored in about a 20% chance of no-deal Brexit but were starting to price in a 50% chance.

"Sterling/dollar will continue a lower trend in reaction to weekend UK political developments," he said.

The currency is also being pressured by the likelihood of an interest rate cut in coming months. The Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates on hold this week but money markets are fully pricing in a rate cut by end-January 2020.


For a graphic on 'BOE rate cut bets on the rise', click:https://tmsnrt.rs/2MonxL2

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Sujata Rao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Olga Cotaga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 1.35% 0.9115 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16pSturgeon thinks PM Johnson is pursuing a no-deal Brexit
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Mixed as Expected Fed Rate Cut Looms
DJ
01:09pOil edges up on prospect of U.S. interest rate cut
RE
01:08pWall Street mixed as Amazon, Facebook weigh
RE
12:50pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders Principal of Binary Options Trading Firm to Pay $200,000 for Illegal Off-Exchange Trading and Registration Violations
PU
12:46pPound plunges towards $1.22, prices rising chance of no-deal Brexit
RE
12:40pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : What You Should Know Heading Into the August Recess
PU
12:35pEurope stocks inch higher on UK merger action
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group