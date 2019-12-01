Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pound slips as polls tighten, optimism holds on trade front

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 08:21pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A shop assistant counts piles of British Pound Sterling banknotes at an Apple store in London

The British pound began the week on the back foot as polls showed a tightening U.K. election race, while an unexpected rebound in Chinese manufacturing supported risk appetite.

Sterling was a quarter of a percentage point lower at $1.2910 as a clutch of polls showed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party losing some of its lead ahead of the Dec. 12 election, adding uncertainty.

"A decent Tory (Conservative) majority is in the price," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone. "GBP remains a buy on dips here."

More broadly, investors clung to hopes for a U.S.-China trade truce and cheered official data released over the weekend showing Chinese factory activity surprisingly grew for the first time in seven months in November.

The trade sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each rose more than 0.1%, with the Aussie buying $0.6768 and the kiwi $0.6439. The Chinese yuan was a tiny bit firmer at 7.0271 per dollar.

The greenback rose 0.1% against the Japanese yen to 109.66 yen and was steady against the euro at $1.1017.

The Aussie and the kiwi briefly unwound some gains after news website Axios reported that tensions in Hong Kong had become an obstacle to a Sino-U.S. trade deal, with talks likely to last at least another month.

"The market is taking it with a degree of salt, waiting for clarity," said Rodrigo Catril, senior FX strategist at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

"We keep on getting these unofficial statements," he said. "No-one is going to be taking major positions until we get more clarity on the trade front."

China's Caixin manufacturing PMI, with a greater focus on smaller businesses, due at 0145 GMT may offer a more detailed economic picture, ahead of European and U.S. figures due later in the day.

However, official clarity on the future of the Sino-U.S. trade talks remains a key focus.

Axios' report added to worries that U.S. President Donald Trump's approval of a law backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong could derail negotiations, as yet more demonstrations flared up in the finance hub over the weekend.

China warned the United States last week it would take "firm countermeasures" in response and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail.

China's Global Times newspaper also reported on Sunday that Beijing's top priority is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods.

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC -0.53% 833.4 Delayed Quote.13.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.13% 0.6772 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.85323 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
HUB CO., LTD. -0.19% 1035 End-of-day quote.21.34%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.064 End-of-day quote.-1.54%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.11% 25.89 End-of-day quote.8.77%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 7.0286 Delayed Quote.2.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:04pOil jumps on Chinese factory growth, hopes for deeper OPEC cuts
RE
08:58pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Gas key to clean energy future in Australia and globally
PU
08:58pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Oil and gas and political leaders attend annual AGM event
PU
08:54pChina's November factory activity unexpectedly expands at quickest pace in almost three years - Caixin PMI
RE
08:36pU.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION' : Axios
RE
08:21pPound slips as polls tighten, optimism holds on trade front
RE
08:18pGlobal shares tick up as hopes for Sino-U.S. breakthrough stay intact
RE
08:15pUnited States requests extradition of ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK
RE
08:14pADB's next head Asakawa open to dialogue on phasing out aid to China
RE
07:38pADA AUSTRALIAN DENTAL ASSOCIATION : Health Minister must not succumb to the "Sham and Scam"
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
2HASTINGS TECHNOLOGY METALS LTD : Hastings Technology Metals Ltd Investor Presentation
3U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
4THE BEST JBL CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Top JBL Flip & Charge Bluetooth Speaker Sales Compared by Spending ..
5LIST OF SPRINT CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): All the Best Sprint Smartphone, Tablet & Smartwatch Savings Share..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group