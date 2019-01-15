Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Pound steadies after May's Brexit deal voted down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 07:13pm EST
An English ten Pound note is seen in an illustration

TOKYO (Reuters) - The pound steadied early on Wednesday following a volatile overnight session after British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit divorce deal by a crushing margin.

The Parliament on Tuesday voted 432-202 against May's deal, the worst parliamentary defeat for a government in recent British history.

Sterling had sunk more than 1 percent against the dollar earlier on Tuesday but rallied back after the parliamentary vote, with the sizable defeat for May seen forcing Britain to pursue different options.

However, there are also worries the outcome might trigger political upheaval that could lead to a disorderly exit from the European Union.

The pound traded a shade higher at $1.2864 after gyrating between a low of $1.2670 and a high of $1.2917 on the previous session.

"While the margin of May's loss was a surprise, the defeat itself was something the market had been pricing in for a long time and it appears that participants covered shorts in the pound after the vote," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The market is now factoring in the March Brexit deadline being extended. In the longer run it may boil down to two scenarios - a no-deal Brexit or no Brexit at all."

The date set in law for Brexit is March 29, but with the clock ticking down quickly an extension of the deadline now appears more likely.

Against the euro, the pound was little changed at 88.65 pence after gaining about 0.4 percent overnight.

The euro was steady at $1.1411 following a loss of 0.5 percent the previous day.

The dollar was flat at 108.655 yen after advancing 0.5 percent against its Japanese peer overnight amid a further ebb in risk aversion with U.S. stocks posting strong gains.

The Swiss franc, which tends to gain in times of political tensions and market turmoil along with the yen, also sagged.

The franc lost 0.7 percent against the U.S. currency and last held steady at 0.9878 franc per dollar.

The Australian dollar was slightly lower at $0.7199 after dipping 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pJapan November core machinery orders stall in worrying sign over capital spending
RE
07:41pCiti says chance of delay to Brexit now 'very high'
RE
07:41pMPs preparing bid to delay Brexit, ministers tell business leaders
RE
07:39pUSTR promises exclusion process for higher tariffs if China talks fail
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:13pPound steadies after May's Brexit deal voted down
RE
07:08pINDUSTRY MUST REIN IN SPEND ON ELECTRIC, SELF-DRIVING CARS : Magna CEO
RE
07:08pUK consumer spending falls by most in eight months in December - Visa
RE
06:45pBYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Update on Cryptocurrency Exchange
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.