Poupelle of Chimney Town in London, Japan Design Week

ABLE & PARTNERS JAPAN DESIGN WEEK in London will hold “Poupelle of Chimney Town in London”. It begins on September 20 (Thu) in London Design Fair at the venue Old Truman Brewery. The glowing picture book exhibition “Poupelle of Chimney Town” by artist Akihiro Nishino is consisted of 41 pieces of digital art gallery with its theme song.

Outline

Event title: “ABLE & PARTNERS JAPAN DESIGN WEEK” inside London Design Fair

Exhibition title: Poupelle of Chimney Town in London

Exhibition period: September 20 – 23, 2018

Press days: September 20 & 21

Venue: Old Truman Brewery

Address: 26 Hanbury Street, London E1 6QR UK

Space number: H6, 1st floor

Organized by: Design Association NPO

Creative Director: Kenji Kawasaki

Sponsored by: ABLE & PARTNERS INC.

Website: https://japandesignweek.jp/2018/05/london2018.html

Poupelle of Chimney Town

Published in October 2016. Japan's best picture book seller. Completed within four and a half years with 33 illustrators participated in the division of labor system. Collected 10,131,400 JPY from 3,293 people by crowdfunding with the cooperation of fundraising staff rushed all around to raise money for the project. To accomplish the goal of issuing one million copies, the artist Akihiro Nishino promotes in various cities in the world. He presents with 41 glowing picture art gallery with LED embedded. Visitors can experience his unique and artistic point of view. Its movies will be released in 2020.

Artist Akihiro NISHINO

Born in Japan in 1980. Performs live activities and TV appearances as a comedian. Also performs scenarios and directing the stage and film, and writing activities. In 2009, he made his debut as a picture book author with a picture book "Dr. Ink's Starry Sky Kinema", written with a single 0.03 mm monochrome pen.

JAPAN DESIGN WEEK

We hold Design Weeks throughout Japan by utilizing local sensibility resources. Discovering and developing an unique content under the theme of creativity through exhibitions, stage performances, workshops and etc. as a new brand story. It is a regional revitalization project that aims to disseminate the local contents to the whole Japan and eventually to the world.

Artist Appearance

20/09/18 11:00 -13:00

