Poupelle of Chimney Town in London, Japan Design Week

ABLE & PARTNERS JAPAN DESIGN WEEK in London will hold “Poupelle of
Chimney Town in London”. It begins on September 20 (Thu) in London
Design Fair at the venue Old Truman Brewery. The glowing picture book
exhibition “Poupelle of Chimney Town” by artist Akihiro Nishino is
consisted of 41 pieces of digital art gallery with its theme song.
Poupelle of Chimney Town Akihiro Nishino (Graphic: Business Wire)
Outline
Event title: “ABLE & PARTNERS JAPAN DESIGN WEEK” inside
London Design Fair
Exhibition title: Poupelle of Chimney Town in
London
Exhibition period: September 20 – 23, 2018
Press days:
September 20 & 21
Venue: Old Truman Brewery
Address: 26
Hanbury Street, London E1 6QR UK
Space number: H6, 1st floor
Organized
by: Design Association NPO
Creative Director: Kenji Kawasaki
Sponsored
by: ABLE & PARTNERS INC.
Website: https://japandesignweek.jp/2018/05/london2018.html
Poupelle of Chimney Town
Published in October 2016. Japan's best
picture book seller. Completed within four and a half years with 33
illustrators participated in the division of labor system. Collected
10,131,400 JPY from 3,293 people by crowdfunding with the cooperation of
fundraising staff rushed all around to raise money for the project. To
accomplish the goal of issuing one million copies, the artist Akihiro
Nishino promotes in various cities in the world. He presents with 41
glowing picture art gallery with LED embedded. Visitors can experience
his unique and artistic point of view. Its movies will be released in
2020.
Artist Akihiro NISHINO
Born in Japan in 1980. Performs live
activities and TV appearances as a comedian. Also performs scenarios and
directing the stage and film, and writing activities. In 2009, he made
his debut as a picture book author with a picture book "Dr. Ink's Starry
Sky Kinema", written with a single 0.03 mm monochrome pen.
JAPAN DESIGN WEEK
We hold Design Weeks throughout Japan by
utilizing local sensibility resources. Discovering and developing an
unique content under the theme of creativity through exhibitions, stage
performances, workshops and etc. as a new brand story. It is a regional
revitalization project that aims to disseminate the local contents to
the whole Japan and eventually to the world.
Artist Appearance
20/09/18 11:00 -13:00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006180/en/