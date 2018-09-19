Log in
Poupelle of Chimney Town in London, Japan Design Week

09/19/2018 | 03:31am CEST

ABLE & PARTNERS JAPAN DESIGN WEEK in London will hold “Poupelle of Chimney Town in London”. It begins on September 20 (Thu) in London Design Fair at the venue Old Truman Brewery. The glowing picture book exhibition “Poupelle of Chimney Town” by artist Akihiro Nishino is consisted of 41 pieces of digital art gallery with its theme song.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918006180/en/

Poupelle of Chimney Town Akihiro Nishino (Graphic: Business Wire)

Poupelle of Chimney Town Akihiro Nishino (Graphic: Business Wire)

Outline
Event title: “ABLE & PARTNERS JAPAN DESIGN WEEK” inside London Design Fair
Exhibition title: Poupelle of Chimney Town in London
Exhibition period: September 20 – 23, 2018
Press days: September 20 & 21
Venue: Old Truman Brewery
Address: 26 Hanbury Street, London E1 6QR UK
Space number: H6, 1st floor
Organized by: Design Association NPO
Creative Director: Kenji Kawasaki
Sponsored by: ABLE & PARTNERS INC.
Website: https://japandesignweek.jp/2018/05/london2018.html

Poupelle of Chimney Town
Published in October 2016. Japan's best picture book seller. Completed within four and a half years with 33 illustrators participated in the division of labor system. Collected 10,131,400 JPY from 3,293 people by crowdfunding with the cooperation of fundraising staff rushed all around to raise money for the project. To accomplish the goal of issuing one million copies, the artist Akihiro Nishino promotes in various cities in the world. He presents with 41 glowing picture art gallery with LED embedded. Visitors can experience his unique and artistic point of view. Its movies will be released in 2020.

Artist Akihiro NISHINO
Born in Japan in 1980. Performs live activities and TV appearances as a comedian. Also performs scenarios and directing the stage and film, and writing activities. In 2009, he made his debut as a picture book author with a picture book "Dr. Ink's Starry Sky Kinema", written with a single 0.03 mm monochrome pen.

JAPAN DESIGN WEEK
We hold Design Weeks throughout Japan by utilizing local sensibility resources. Discovering and developing an unique content under the theme of creativity through exhibitions, stage performances, workshops and etc. as a new brand story. It is a regional revitalization project that aims to disseminate the local contents to the whole Japan and eventually to the world.

Artist Appearance
20/09/18 11:00 -13:00


© Business Wire 2018
