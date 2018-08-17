Log in
Powder Bed Fusion - Global Markets & Technologies 2018 & Beyond - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

The "Powder Bed Fusion Markets and Technologies 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study is the first of its kind to specifically examine polymer powder bed fusion markets for 3D printing, and seeks to identify areas of opportunity which are emerging in the segment at a professional and industrial level across markets of aerospace, automotive, healthcare, print services, consumer products, industrial equipment, and much more.

As the global chemical and plastics communities have become increasingly involved, the expansion of available printable polymer powders promises to expand the accessibility of the technology, with materials like polypropylene, PAEK polymers, and various elastomers.

In this report, the researcher presents a complete market analysis with an emphasis on market data and competitive dynamics of the polymer powder bed fusion 3D printing industry. Market data and forecasts cover hardware and material sales and shipments and installations of printers by geography, machine classification, and end user industry.

Those with a stake directly in powder bed fusion 3D printing, as well as those with an interest in the overall polymer 3D printing solutions market, should understand the factors and trends affecting each individual polymer printing technology widely available today in order to best inform strategic direction and investments.

In 2018, the polymer additive manufacturing market is increasingly segmented between several leading print processes, all of which are developing into significant global technology markets for manufacturing. Powder bed fusion technology for the printing of polymers is often considered the most industry ready polymer printing process thanks to its unique features and benefits, and as a result the market is beginning to pull the technology into industrial environments on a wider scale.

Developers of powder bed fusion technology, however, face technical challenges to meet the requirements of more serious production deployments, and are now working full speed to address these demands. On the laser sintering side of the market, many are borrowing advancements from metal powder bed fusion over the last few years, a process family that has leapfrogged polymer laser sintering technologies in terms of industrial capabilities.

However, an entirely new class of polymer powder bed fusion technology has now officially hit prime time, as HP's Multi Jet Fusion continues to build a sales backlog, while new efforts from Xaar to commercialize a similar High Speed Sintering technology are now hitting full stride in conjunction with both Stratasys and voxeljet.

Companies Featured

  • 3D Systems
  • EOS
  • HP Inc.
  • Evonik
  • Arkema
  • Farsoon
  • Prodways
  • BASF
  • Lehmann & Voss
  • Xaar

Key Topics Covered

Chapter One: Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing Markets and Opportunities

Chapter Two: Overview of Print Materials Market for Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printing

Chapter Three: Review of Major Application Areas and End User Segments for Powder Bed Fusion: 2018 and Beyond

Chapter Four: Analysis of Leading Competitive Entities in Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Printing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n9m9br/powder_bed_fusion?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
