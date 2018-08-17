Powder Bed Fusion - Global Markets & Technologies 2018 & Beyond - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Powder
Bed Fusion Markets and Technologies 2018" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study is the first of its kind to specifically examine polymer
powder bed fusion markets for 3D printing, and seeks to identify areas
of opportunity which are emerging in the segment at a professional and
industrial level across markets of aerospace, automotive, healthcare,
print services, consumer products, industrial equipment, and much more.
As the global chemical and plastics communities have become increasingly
involved, the expansion of available printable polymer powders promises
to expand the accessibility of the technology, with materials like
polypropylene, PAEK polymers, and various elastomers.
In this report, the researcher presents a complete market analysis with
an emphasis on market data and competitive dynamics of the polymer
powder bed fusion 3D printing industry. Market data and forecasts cover
hardware and material sales and shipments and installations of printers
by geography, machine classification, and end user industry.
Those with a stake directly in powder bed fusion 3D printing, as well as
those with an interest in the overall polymer 3D printing solutions
market, should understand the factors and trends affecting each
individual polymer printing technology widely available today in order
to best inform strategic direction and investments.
In 2018, the polymer additive manufacturing market is increasingly
segmented between several leading print processes, all of which are
developing into significant global technology markets for manufacturing.
Powder bed fusion technology for the printing of polymers is often
considered the most industry ready polymer printing process thanks to
its unique features and benefits, and as a result the market is
beginning to pull the technology into industrial environments on a wider
scale.
Developers of powder bed fusion technology, however, face technical
challenges to meet the requirements of more serious production
deployments, and are now working full speed to address these demands. On
the laser sintering side of the market, many are borrowing advancements
from metal powder bed fusion over the last few years, a process family
that has leapfrogged polymer laser sintering technologies in terms of
industrial capabilities.
However, an entirely new class of polymer powder bed fusion technology
has now officially hit prime time, as HP's Multi Jet Fusion continues to
build a sales backlog, while new efforts from Xaar to commercialize a
similar High Speed Sintering technology are now hitting full stride in
conjunction with both Stratasys and voxeljet.
Companies Featured
-
3D Systems
-
EOS
-
HP Inc.
-
Evonik
-
Arkema
-
Farsoon
-
Prodways
-
BASF
-
Lehmann & Voss
-
Xaar
Key Topics Covered
Chapter One: Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing Markets
and Opportunities
Chapter Two: Overview of Print Materials Market for Powder Bed Fusion 3D
Printing
Chapter Three: Review of Major Application Areas and End User Segments
for Powder Bed Fusion: 2018 and Beyond
Chapter Four: Analysis of Leading Competitive Entities in Polymer Powder
Bed Fusion Printing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n9m9br/powder_bed_fusion?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180817005400/en/