NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Graphene Inc. dba GrapheneCA (“GrapheneCA”), a company that develops and produces next generation 2D materials for the 21st century, announces that it is using a new method for the planning stage that employs neural networks to extrapolate on data from just one sample. Developed with investigators at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, the system quickly formulates and provides analytics on theoretical graphene-enhanced advanced composites, thereby solving the costly and time consuming process of optimizing advanced composites for specific end uses, requiring manufacturers to test many samples to arrive at the best formulation.



“Working with the researchers at NYU Tandon’s department of mechanical and aerospace engineering, we have developed a new method for predicting the behavior of thermosetting nanocomposites over a wide range of temperature and strain rates,” said Dr. Voskresensky, Head of Research & Development at GrapheneCA’s New York-based production facility. “Furthermore, the same approach potentially can be applied to predict a behavior of thermoplastic materials,” he added. “This is a critical step towards advanced 3D composite production.”

With Nikhil Gupta, professor of mechanical and aerospace at NYU Tandon, who led the research with Ph.D. student Xianbo Xu, GrapheneCA developed data that could help manufacturers optimize the characteristics of composites for specific uses without having to perform countless costly, time-intensive testing with numerous samples. The work is detailed in “Artificial Neural Network Approach to Predict the Elastic Modulus from Dynamic Mechanical Analysis Results,” which will be featured on the inside cover of Advanced Theory and Simulations, an interdisciplinary, international journal that publishes high-quality scientific results.

“Applying an artificial neural network approach to predict the properties of nanocomposites can help in developing an approach where modeling can guide the material and application development and reduce the cost over time,” said Dr. Gupta.

“This is an invitation for manufacturers to work with us to make new graphene composites,” concluded Dr. Voskresensky, “But it is but one example of what we envision doing in cooperation with NYU Tandon.”

Source article:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/adts.201800131

ABOUT GRAPHENECA

Grapheneca is a privately owned, commercial scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable and environmentally friendly production process. Grapheneca has developed a production facility in New York and currently produces high quality graphene on a large scale in the form of pristine 1–3 and 5-8-layer stacked graphite flakes with less than 0.03% oxygen contamination. GrapheneCA’s proprietary manufacturing processes are efficient and remarkably eco-friendly.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK UNIVERSITY TANDON SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country’s foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

