Powell Lauds Fed's 'Precious' Independence From Politics

02/06/2019 | 08:12pm EST

By Nick Timiraos and Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underscored the importance of the Fed's nonpartisan independence during an online forum for teachers hosted at the central bank's headquarters on Wednesday night.

Mr. Powell said the Fed's decentralized structure has fostered an "institutionalized diversity of perspectives." He said it was this feature that had allowed the central bank to succeed where two earlier U.S. central banks had failed during the early decades of the American republic.

Mr. Powell also emphasized the Fed's "precious" independence from political concerns. He said the Fed needed to maintain the public's trust by remaining transparent about its activities and accountable to Congress.

Mr. Powell, who became Fed chairman one year ago, pointed to declining measures of trust in other public institutions that he said made the Fed's job potentially trickier. "We're paddling against the current in trying to sustain public faith in the Fed," he said.

Wednesday's forum illustrated one way in which Mr. Powell has aimed to boost the Fed's public standing. The central bank needed to communicate its decisions "in a way that any interested person can understand," he said.

Mr. Powell's remarks didn't focus on the economic or policy outlook. He highlighted the limits of interest-rate policy in boosting growth.

"Monetary policy can be a powerful tool" to stabilize economic growth and mitigate economic downturns, Mr. Powell said. "But in truth, its powers are dwarfed by larger forces, such as the productivity of the American people and the strength of their finances."

The Fed held interest rates steady at its policy meeting last week and signaled rate rises are on hold until risks to U.S. economic growth have receded.

The Fed and Mr. Powell have been a frequent target of criticism over the last six months by President Trump, who has said the Fed risks damaging the economy and stock markets by raising interest rates too high.

The central bank raised interest rates four times last year, prompting Mr. Trump to vent to his advisers about whether he could dismiss Mr. Powell, whom he tapped as chairman in November 2017.

Mr. Powell dined on Monday night with Mr. Trump at the White House in what the central bank said was an "informal dinner" to discuss the economy. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida also attended the dinner.

Mr. Powell didn't address any previous White House criticism on Wednesday. Speaking more broadly about the Fed's culture, Mr. Powell said, "We don't talk about politics. We don't bring our politics here."

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com and Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

