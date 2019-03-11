Log in
Powell : No Need to Change Rate Policy

03/11/2019 | 04:57am EDT

By WSJ City

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the US economic outlook is favourable and that the economy doesn't require higher or lower interest rates now.

"Our interest-rate policy is in a very good place."

Fed Chairman Powell, In a rare TV interview on CBS 60 Minutes

KEY FACTS

--- Powell said the main risks to the US economy are now from slower growth in China and Europe.

--- The interview was taped on Tuesday, before the ECB launched new stimulus on Thursday.

--- Fed officials raised their benchmark rate four times last year.

--- In December, officials projected they would need to raise rates between one and three more times this year.

--- In the interview, Powell said the current interest-rate setting is "roughly neutral."

Why This Matters

Powell signalled a pivot at the beginning of 2019 and said the Fed was essentially moving to the sidelines until officials could better see how recent financial-market developments might slow the economy.

"What's happened in the last 90 or so days is that we've seen increasing evidence of the global economy slowing down. We're going to wait and see how those conditions evolve before we make any changes to our interest-rate policy."

Chairman Powell, On CBS

Stock markets have rebounded this year due in part to investor optimism about a trade deal between Washington and Beijing and because the Fed has stopped talking about raising rates soon.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

