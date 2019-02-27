Log in
Powell Says Fed Is Close to Agreement on Plan to Finalize Portfolio Runoff

02/27/2019 | 11:33am EST

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank is close to announcing plans for ending the runoff of its $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets.

"We're close to agreeing on a plan," Mr. Powell told members of the House Financial Services Committee. "My guess is we'll be announcing something fairly soon."

The Fed's rate-setting committee next meets on March 19-20.

Officials began shrinking their crisis-era holdings of Treasury and mortgage securities in 2017 and plan to continue reducing their mortgage-bond holdings after the runoff ends, leaving primarily Treasurys.

Officials at their meeting last month reached agreement on an important technical matter in which they will implement monetary policy with more bank deposits, or reserves, which will result in the central bank maintaining a much larger portfolio even after the runoff has ended.

His comments Wednesday followed two hours of testimony Tuesday at a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, where he said the Fed is "in no rush to make a judgment" about how to change interest rates.

Fed officials raised their benchmark short-term rate four times last year, most recently in December, but have since signaled further increases are on hold until they can better determine how slower global growth and financial-market turbulence influences the U.S. economy.

Mr. Powell's testimony Wednesday marks the first time he has testified before the House panel since Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) became its chairwoman, after Democrats regained the House majority in January.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

