Powell Says Fed Is Close to Agreement on Plan to Finalize Portfolio Runoff -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the central bank is close to announcing plans for ending the runoff of its $4 trillion portfolio of bonds and other assets.

"We're close to agreeing on a plan," Mr. Powell told members of the House Financial Services Committee. "My guess is we'll be announcing something fairly soon."

The Fed's rate-setting committee next meets on March 19-20.

Officials began shrinking their crisis-era holdings of Treasury and mortgage securities in 2017 and plan to continue reducing their mortgage-bond holdings after the runoff ends, leaving primarily Treasurys.

Officials at their meeting last month reached agreement on an important technical matter in which they will implement monetary policy with more bank deposits, or reserves, which will result in the central bank maintaining a much larger portfolio even after the runoff has ended.

While the Fed bought trillions of dollars of bonds after the financial crisis to spur growth, officials say their runoff plans are being driven by operational matters, primarily demand for liabilities including currency and bank reserves.

As the Fed's holdings mature, the central bank is draining reserves from the banking system. Eventually, reserve scarcity could lead banks to charge more in overnight interbank lending markets, raising the Fed's benchmark interest rate. Fed officials have signaled they want to end the runoff before that could happen.

Mr. Powell returned to Capitol Hill Wednesday for a second day of testimony about the U.S. economy, interest-rate policy and financial regulation.

He said Tuesday, during two hours of testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, that the Fed is "in no rush to make a judgment" about how to change interest-rates.

Fed officials raised their benchmark short-term rate four times last year, most recently in December, but have since signaled further increases are on hold until they can better determine how slower global growth and financial-market turbulence influences the U.S. economy.

"With our policy rate in the range of neutral, with muted inflation pressures and with some of the downside risks we've talked about, this is a good time to be patient and watch and wait and see how the situation evolves," Mr. Powell told lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

At both hearings, Mr. Powell described the U.S. economic outlook as favorable, but he also pointed to headwinds from abroad. These include slower growth in China and Europe, political uncertainty over trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, and the discussions surrounding the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union.

"Over the past few months we have seen some crosscurrents and conflicting signals," Mr. Powell said on Tuesday. "Right now, the predominant risks to our economy are slowing global growth."

On Wednesday, he pushed back against criticism that the central bank was responding directly to the downturn in the stock market late last year and said the Fed instead was monitoring financial conditions more broadly, which are influenced by changes in stocks, bonds and currencies.

"When there are major changes in broader financial conditions, not any one market or set of markets...that matters for the macroeconomy," Mr. Powell said. "And we'll of course take that into account."

