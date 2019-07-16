Powell Says Fed Must Pay Greater Attention to Global Developments--2nd Update

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted the growing importance of global developments in monetary policy -- a reflection of how slowing growth abroad has likely set the stage for the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates despite strong labor markets and consumer spending at home.

Speaking at a conference in Paris Tuesday, Mr. Powell focused on how the upheaval of the 2008 financial crisis reshaped the central-banking landscape, leaving a very different set of policy challenges than the ones faced in prior decades.

Those challenges will require policy makers to communicate more regularly to the public about what they are doing and why and to place more weight on the global dimensions of domestic policy decisions, he said.

One lesson of the crisis and the ensuing decade, Mr. Powell said, is how "U.S. economic developments affect the rest of the world, and the reverse is also true," Mr. Powell said.

Pursuing domestic mandates "requires that we understand the anticipated effects of these interconnections and incorporate them into our policy decision-making," he said.

More broadly, where central bankers once worried about too much inflation, they now face difficulty generating more price pressures, particularly in an environment in which lower interest rates leave less room to stimulate growth in a downturn, Mr. Powell said.

In two days of testimony on Capitol Hill last week, Mr. Powell signaled the central bank is ready to cut interest rates later this month to cushion the economy against rising risks from slower global growth and trade-policy uncertainty. He largely repeated the same outlook in his remarks Tuesday.

Most Fed officials judged at the central bank's June meeting that rising uncertainty and muted inflation "strengthens the case for a somewhat more accommodative stance of policy," Mr. Powell said Tuesday. Officials "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

From 2015 through last year, Fed officials removed stimulus by raising rates and later shrinking the central bank's portfolio of bonds acquired to boost growth after the crisis -- a so-called normalization of policy. Mr. Powell's remarks on Tuesday underscored the limits of any return to more normal policy.

Long-running forces that have contributed to lower rates of interest, inflation and growth appear likely to persist, he said, creating new challenges for central banks that have traditionally relied on rate cuts to spur growth during downturns.

"Trend inflation, productivity and interest rates were declining well before the crisis. But for monetary policy makers in that era, the threat of high inflation felt proximate, the hard-fought battle to control high inflation having been just recently won," said Mr. Powell.

At the same time, the risk that interest rates might fall and stay near zero was "mainly a theoretical concern" outside of Japan, he said.

Now, more than a decade after the financial crisis, the challenges central banks face are "discretely different" as a result of lower interest rates, inflation and growth, Mr. Powell said.

The risk that central bankers will be unable to cut interest rates significantly to stimulate growth in a downturn will require greater use of other tools, such as bond-buying programs or increased verbal guidance about the most likely future policy path, Mr. Powell said.

One result is that central-bank communication will be more important and more difficult than before the 2008 financial crisis.

"Gone are the days when the Federal Reserve chair could joke, as my predecessor Alan Greenspan did, 'If I turn out to be particularly clear, you've probably misunderstood what I said,'" Mr. Powell said. "Central banks must speak to Main Street, as well as Wall Street, in ways we have not in the past."

