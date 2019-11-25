Powell Says Fed's Rate Cuts Reflect More Bearish View of Economy -- Update

By Nick Timiraos

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank cut interest rates this year in part because officials concluded the economy wasn't as strong as anticipated when the Fed lifted rates last year.

The central bank signaled last month it was done cutting rates for now after making its third quarter-percentage-point reduction since July. Officials have said a slowdown in business investment and global growth -- amplified by the U.S.-China trade war -- justified those cuts.

"Monetary policy is now well positioned to support a strong labor market and return inflation decisively to" the Fed's 2% target, said Mr. Powell in remarks Monday evening at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce. "If the outlook changes materially, policy will change as well."

Mr. Powell said that the economic outlook had remained favorable this year largely because the Fed had quickly adjusted its policy stance. "While events of the year have not much changed the outlook, the process of getting from there to here has been far from dull," he said.

The central-bank chief has repeatedly cited risks from global growth and trade uncertainty, together with muted inflation, in explaining why the Fed was lowering its benchmark rate, which is currently in a range between 1.5% and 1.75%. The central bank raised rates four times in 2018 based on expectations inflation would strengthen as solid hiring gains pushed unemployment lower.

In his speech Monday, Mr. Powell walked through a separate, additional justification for the rate reductions: how a reassessment of the economy's presumed momentum last year warranted rate cuts as it became clear the economy might not have been nearly so strong.

For example, the Labor Department in August previewed a forthcoming revision to job creation for the year ended March 2019 that suggests the economy over this period added an average of 170,000 jobs a month, instead of the initially reported 210,000.

"While this news did not dramatically alter our outlook, it pointed to an economy with somewhat less momentum than we had thought," Mr. Powell said. The revisions serve as a reminder that "we never have a crystal clear real-time picture of how the economy is performing."

Mr. Powell said the Fed continually re-examines its outlook about the economy's underlying growth rate, including the labor market's capacity to employ workers without generating more inflation and the short-term rate of interest that neither spurs nor slows growth -- sometimes called the neutral rate of interest.

This year, economists inside and outside the Fed have lowered their estimates of the neutral rate and the unemployment rate consistent with stable inflation.

A lower neutral rate means the Fed's short-term rate setting provided "somewhat less support for employment and inflation than previously believed," Mr. Powell said. A lower unemployment rate consistent with stable prices "would suggest that the labor market was less tight than believed."

Those developments "were not a game changer for policy, but they provided another reason why a somewhat lower setting of our policy interest rate might be appropriate," he said. They could also explain why inflation has been weaker than officials expected, Mr. Powell said.

Inflation has been running slightly below the Fed's 2% target this year after reaching the goal in much of 2018. Excluding volatile food and energy categories, prices were up 1.7% in September from a year earlier. Officials also pay close attention to readings of consumers' and businesses' expectations of future inflation because they believe these play an important role in determining actual price changes.

While some Fed officials have played down recent inflation readings as only minor deviations from the Fed's 2% goal, Mr. Powell said officials needed to be concerned about even a small shortfall because of the difficulty witnessed in Europe and Japan in generating stronger price pressures. Both countries have struggled to lift inflation, leaving interest rates below zero with little room to counteract any slowdown in growth.

"That is why it is essential that we at the Fed use our tools to make sure that we do not permit an unhealthy downward drift in inflation expectations and inflation," said Mr. Powell.

The Fed's desire to lift inflation to 2% and to show it isn't concerned about slightly higher inflation is one reason why officials are unlikely to reverse this year's interest-rate cuts next year by raising interest rates, even if the economy strengthens.

Mr. Powell said he saw no reason why the economic expansion, which is in its 11th year and is the longest since the U.S. began keeping records in the mid-19th century, couldn't continue. Earlier on Monday, Mr. Powell and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren toured a section of East Hartford, Conn., and met with workforce and community development leaders to discuss economic challenges.

In his remarks Monday evening, Mr. Powell said there was growing evidence that the long expansion was benefiting low- and middle-income communities to a degree that hasn't been experienced in many years.

"At this point in the long expansion, I see the glass as much more than half full," he said. "With the right policies, we can fill it further."

Mr. Powell and the Fed have been attacked frequently this year by President Trump for not taking stronger action to support the economy. Mr. Powell has repeatedly said political calculations won't interfere with the central bank's analytical and nonpolitical approach to setting policy.

"I think it's fair to say that doing so has certainly not been easy," said Sen. Jack Reed (D., R.I.), in introducing Mr. Powell at an annual dinner of local business executives. He effusively praised the Fed leader's decency and "steady hand." Before he spoke, Mr. Powell received a standing ovation from hundreds of attendees at the convention center ballroom.

