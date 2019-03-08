Powell Says Inflation-Target Rethink Is Needed But Sets High Bar for Major Change

By Nick Timiraos and Sharon Nunn

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it is important for the central bank to evaluate whether to allow inflation to rise above its 2% target more often, but he suggested no changes are imminent.

Mr. Powell, in remarks prepared for delivery Friday night at Stanford University, said potential changes in the Fed's inflation-targeting approach should be studied carefully given the uncomfortable prospect that officials will have less room to cut interest rates to stimulate the economy in future downturns.

But he added, "There is a high bar for adopting fundamental change."

The Fed's short-term benchmark rate is currently in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, and the Fed in recent recessions has cut interest rates by nearly twice as much. Lower nominal rates raise the risk the Fed will have less room to cut them than it has in the past.

The Fed has struggled to keep inflation at its 2% target until very recently, and other developed economies have been stuck in a slow-growth rut with inflation well below their central banks' targets.

Mr. Powell warned Friday that persistently low inflation risked pulling down household and business expectations of future inflation, implying the need for even lower interest rates to keep inflation from falling -- a difficult cycle for central banks to break.

"It is therefore very important for central banks to find more effective ways to battle the low-inflation syndrome that seems to accompany" interest rates near zero, Mr. Powell said. "We have a responsibility to the American people to consider policies that might promote significantly better outcomes."

Mr. Powell said the Fed isn't looking to change its 2% target. Instead, a policy framework that is more relaxed about higher inflation would be one way to signal the Fed's commitment to taking bolder action to boost growth after a recession. New York Fed President John Williams, a top ally of Mr. Powell, is a leading advocate of such approaches.

Currently, the Fed aims for 2% inflation every year, no matter what happened the year before -- a "let bygones be bygones" approach. Under a review of its policy framework, Mr. Powell said the Fed should consider strategies that aim to reverse past misses. Such "make-up strategies...deserve serious attention," Mr. Powell said.

One such approach would target 2% inflation "on average" over the business cycle, meaning inflation would need to be a bit higher than 2% during good times to make up for an expected shortfall during downturns.

Still, Mr. Powell signaled it could be difficult for the Fed to change how it conducts policy anytime soon because such policies only work if they are well understood by the public. The Fed debated its current 2% inflation target for many years before formally adopting it.

Inflation make-up strategies remain "largely untried," and Fed officials "have reason to question how they would perform in practice," Mr. Powell said. Before the Fed could implement them, "there would have to be widespread societal understanding and acceptance," he said.

