Powell Says Outlook Hasn't Improved, Setting Stage for Rate Cut -- 2nd Update

By Nick Timiraos and Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday the economic outlook hasn't improved in recent weeks, an indication the central bank could be prepared to cut its benchmark short-term interest rate when officials meet later this month.

Mr. Powell also repeated that he wouldn't voluntarily leave his office if President Trump tried to replace him.

After Fed officials agreed to hold rates steady last month, Mr. Powell strongly suggested they could cut rates in the months ahead if an economic outlook clouded by uncertainty over trade policy and weakening global growth didn't improve.

Since last month's meeting, "it appears that uncertainties around trade tensions and concerns about the strength of the global economy continues to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook," Mr. Powell said in testimony prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday morning. "Inflation pressures remain muted," he added.

Fed officials face a cloudy outlook right now. The labor market remains healthy, and consumer spending has been steady, Mr. Powell said. "Our baseline outlook is for economic growth to remain solid," he said.

But Mr. Powell spent more time Wednesday detailing the risks to that outlook. Growth in business investment has "slowed notably," he said, possibly reflecting worries about trade.

"Economic momentum appears to have slowed in some major foreign economies, and that weakness could affect the U.S. economy," Mr. Powell's testimony said. "Moreover, a number of government policy issues have yet to be resolved, including trade developments, the federal debt ceiling and Brexit."

Stocks rose and bond yields fell on his remarks on strengthening expectations of a Fed rate cut.

Inflation developments are especially important for the Fed. Price pressures haven't picked up as projected by Fed officials when they raised interest rates last year. Rather than holding at its 2% target, inflation has softened this year. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 1.6% from a year earlier in May, down from 2% in December, according to the Fed's preferred gauge.

"There is a risk that weak inflation will be even more persistent than we currently anticipate," Mr. Powell said. That was a notable shift from two months ago, when Mr. Powell suggested recent inflation weakness was likely to be transitory.

Dormant inflation pressures could make it easier for the central bank to justify lower rates because officials may see fewer risks from a more accommodative policy path, particularly given gathering storm clouds on the horizon from trade and global growth weakness.

Investors in interest-rate futures markets expect the central bank will cut its benchmark rate, currently in a range between 2.25% and 2.5%, by a quarter percentage point at the July 30-31 meeting. How Mr. Powell frames the outlook for growth and inflation during two days of testimony could help ratify or recast those expectations.

Mr. Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and will appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Mr. Powell devoted much of his testimony to explaining why Fed officials' outlook had shifted between their meeting in early May and their most recent meeting in mid-June. Early this year, Fed officials shelved plans to continue lifting rates, and by May there was "tentative evidence" that potential risks to growth had eased, Mr. Powell said.

President Trump announced plans shortly after the Fed's May meeting to increase tariffs on Chinese imports, signaling a breakdown in trade talks. He also threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico in order to secure greater cooperation in deterring migration at the southern U.S. border. The resulting uncertainty led to greater concerns from businesses that could weigh on investment decisions, Mr. Powell said Wednesday.

Meantime, global growth indicators haven't improved, "raising concerns that weakness in the global economy will continue to affect the U.S. economy," he said in the testimony. That weakness may have hindered business confidence in recent surveys and "may have started to show through to incoming data," Mr. Powell added.

Economic projections released at the Fed's June meeting showed a divide among officials, with roughly half projecting that lower interest rates would be needed later this year and roughly half projecting rates could remain steady.

The first camp largely sees less risk to cutting rates in part because inflation is muted and because they judge the costs of waiting for potential weakness to show up in data are higher than in the past because interest rates are historically low.

The second camp doesn't see enough weakness in the data to compel rate cuts, even though these officials acknowledge the risks of a slowdown have increased.

The central bank and Mr. Powell have faced unusually sustained public criticism from the president in recent weeks. Mr. Trump wants the Fed to cut rates, in part out of concerns that a stronger dollar will derail his efforts to boost economic growth. Mr. Trump tapped Mr. Powell for a four-year term that began in February 2018 but hasn't ruled out in recent weeks trying to remove him. The law is not clear on whether he can do so.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, asked Mr. Powell what he would do if the president called him and said, "I'm firing you. Pack up. It's time to go."

Mr. Powell responded quietly, "Of course, I would not do that."

"I can't hear you," Ms. Waters replied, to laughter in the packed committee hearing room.

"My answer would be no," he said.

To press her point, Ms. Waters asked again, "You would not pack up and would not leave?" she said.

"No, ma'am," Mr. Powell said. "I have said what I intended to say on this subject." He repeated his previous statement that he fully intends to serve his four-year term.

Mr. Powell has avoided any direct confrontation. He opened his prepared testimony Wednesday by highlighting the importance of the central bank's ability to set policy free of direct political interference. "Congress has given us an important degree of independence so that we can effectively pursue our statutory goals based on objective analysis and data," he said.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com and Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com