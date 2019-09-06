Powell Set to Address Economic Outlook Ahead of Fed Meeting

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will offer his outlook on the economy and interest-rate policy in Zurich on Friday, following a period of continued trade policy escalation and more disappointing global growth and manufacturing-sector data.

Mr. Powell's appearance at a question-and-answer session with Thomas Jordan, head of the Swiss National Bank, will be the last opportunity to set expectations for Fed officials' Sept. 17-18 policy meeting before their customary pre-meeting quiet period begins on Saturday.

After cutting their benchmark rate in July by a quarter percentage point, officials are gearing up to cut interest rates again, likely by another quarter point.

Several regional Fed bank presidents have indicated they still don't see a strong case to cut rates, though a few others have said low inflation and declining market-based rates warrant a more aggressive half-point cut.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China continues to weigh on global growth and financial markets, and businesses have reported they are delaying planned investments as a result of rising policy uncertainty.

One worry is that this chill over investments eventually could prompt businesses to pull back on hiring or lay off workers. The Labor Department is set to report Friday morning on U.S. hiring and unemployment in August.

So far, economic data suggest weakness in the manufacturing sector hasn't spilled over to the much broader services sector. Consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economic output, has kept the economy growing at a steady annual rate of more than 2% this year.

Some Fed officials have suggested that greater uncertainty should make them less forthcoming about their policy plans, because of the difficulty forecasting the economic outlook.

In a speech last month, Mr. Powell didn't push back against market expectations of a rate cut this month and left an open door to provide more stimulus after that. He also gave his most forceful warning to date about the risks to the U.S. economy from escalating trade tensions and the limits of the central bank's tools to cushion potential disruptions.

There are "no recent precedents to guide any policy response to the current situation," Mr. Powell said at the Kansas City Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. "Monetary policy is a powerful tool," but "it cannot provide a settled rule book for international trade," he said.

Mr. Powell has faced unusual and persistent criticism from President Trump for not moving more aggressively to cut interest rates. Immediately after Mr. Powell's speech last month, Mr. Trump called Mr. Powell an "enemy" for not promising to provide more stimulus.

Mr. Powell has taken pains to avoid escalating any conflict with Mr. Trump and to assure the public that the Fed doesn't take partisan politics into account when setting policy.

