Powell Signals Rate Cut Likely at Meeting This Month -- 2nd Update

09/06/2019 | 01:36pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy faced a favorable outlook despite significant risks from weaker global growth and rising trade uncertainty, and he cited the central bank's turn toward providing more stimulus this year as an important reason for that outlook.

"The Fed...has seen fit to lower the expected path of interest rates and that has supported the economy," Mr. Powell said during a moderated discussion in Zurich on Friday. "That's one of the reasons why the outlook is still a favorable one."

Mr. Powell's comments implicitly acknowledge that market expectations of additional Fed rate cuts this year have buoyed financial markets and business sentiment, and that failing to deliver on those expectations could undermine that outlook.

Mr. Powell's appearance will be the last opportunity to set expectations for Fed officials' Sept. 17-18 policy meeting before their customary pre-meeting quiet period begins on Saturday.

After cutting their benchmark rate in July by a quarter percentage point, officials are gearing up to cut interest rates again, likely by another quarter point. Mr. Powell offered little to push back against those expectations on Friday.

Earlier Friday, the Labor Department reported the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7% in August. Employers added 130,000 jobs, though that included 25,000 temporary government hires for the coming census count. The share of Americans who had a job also rose.

"The labor market is in a good place," Mr. Powell said. "We're not forecasting or expecting a recession."

Several regional Fed bank presidents have indicated they still don't see a strong case to cut rates, though a few others have said low inflation and declining market-based rates warrant a more aggressive half-point cut.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China continues to weigh on global growth and financial markets, and businesses have reported they are delaying planned investments as a result of rising policy uncertainty.

One worry is that this chill over investments eventually could prompt businesses to pull back on hiring or lay off workers.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

