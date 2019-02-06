Powell, in Online Forum, Highlights Limits of Monetary Policy

By Nick Timiraos

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell extolled the benefits of studying economics during an online forum for teachers hosted at the central bank's headquarters on Wednesday night.

"Monetary policy can be a powerful tool" to stabilize economic growth and mitigate economic downturns, Mr. Powell said in prepared remarks. "But in truth, its powers are dwarfed by larger forces, such as the productivity of the American people and the strength of their finances."

Mr. Powell didn't otherwise comment on the economic outlook or monetary policy in his welcoming remarks prepared for delivery at the forum. The Fed held interest rates steady at its policy meeting last week and signaled rate rises are on hold until risks to the U.S. economic growth have receded.