Powell to Face Questions on Slowdown, Trump

02/26/2019 | 08:10am EST

By WSJ City

When Fed Chairman Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill for two days of hearings this week, he will face an economic and political backdrop greatly changed from when he gave his congressional testimony in July.

KEY FACTS

---

Powell's testimony will be made public at 9:45 am EST today.

--- His hearing before the Senate Banking Committee begins around then.]

--- Tomorrow he appears before the House Financial Services Committee.

--- That's controlled by Democrats for the first time since Powell joined the Fed.

Why This Matters

When Powell testified in July, the economy was expanding strongly amid buoyant business and consumer sentiment and a boost in fiscal stimulus. The Fed hadn't encountered much political resistance to its plans to gradually raise interest rates.Since then, President Trump has often criticised the Fed's rate decisions, forcing Powell to repeatedly assert that politics have nothing to do with how the central bank sets policy. And the economy has shown signs of slowing more than had been expected last year.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&;mod=djemwsjcity

