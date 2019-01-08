Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Power Distribution, Inc., Enhances Award-Winning PowerWave 2™ Busway System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 07:16am EST

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), the leading supplier of power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers and other critical or high-value electrical systems, today announced the availability of its new 600 Amp and 1000 Amp PowerWave 2™ Busway System. The PDI PowerWave 2 Busway System is ideal for data center/mission critical, retail, industrial, higher education markets and any facility where flexible power distribution is critical. The PowerWave 2 Busway System uses the highest quality materials with unmatched flexibility and design. In addition, PDI is introducing an IP2X system, ensuring complete isolation and simplified installation.

PDI PowerWave 2™ Busway System
PDI's 600 Amp and 1000 Amp PowerWave 2™ Busway System is ideal for data center/mission critical, retail, industrial, higher education markets and any facility where flexible power distribution is critical.


Tweet These: 

@PDICORP PowerWave 2™ #Busway – 1st open-channel busway designed exclusively for #datacenters http://bit.ly/PDIBusway market’s most innovative, highly flexible & configurable, simple-to-install, with monitoring intelligent overhead power Busway distribution system.

@PDICORP PowerWave 2™ #Busway is next-gen #PowerDistribution system with multi-range ampacity busrails - deployed in 250 Amp, 400 Amp, 600 Amp, 800 Amp, 1000 Amp - to fit a wide-range of #missioncritical power loads http://bit.ly/PDIBusway

“PDI’s latest PowerWave 2 Busway innovations allow facility operators to save time and money by simplifying connections on an already active power feed,” said Alan Turner, Vice President of Sales, PDI. “Our innovative 2-step connection process provides the safest method of supplying new loads on an existing bus run. The PowerWave 2 Busway System installs in minutes, while still remaining under critical-power loads.”

The #1 choice for industry-leading busway power distribution just got better with:

  • An open-channel design that allows for limitless positioning of the tap-off-box units.
  • An innovative PowerWave 2 CouplerTek™ Technology enabling deployment with standard installation tools.
  • Enhanced configuration, allowing the PowerWave 2 to be deployed in 250, 400, 600, 800, and 1,000 Amp systems.
  • Increased safety by using an IP2X, finger-safe rated, continuous busway system to protect installers from live busrail conductors.

In addition, PDI’s busway end-feed monitoring solution simplifies measurement validation, alarm management, maintenance, and repairs.

The PowerWave 2 Busway System is currently available. For more information, please contact info@pdicorp.com or 804-737-9880.

Follow and engage with PDI via:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

About Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)
Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) is the pioneer of innovative power transformation, power distribution, and intelligent power monitoring solutions for mission-critical operations.  The company leverages their ISO standards-based manufacturing facilities in Virginia and California, as well as partner and customer collaborations, to create the broadest range of award-winning solutions in the industry.  Through the PDI and ONYX brand names, these industry-leading solutions are sought after by data center, industrial and other mission-critical facilities and backed by continued global service and support. The net result: One company to provide and to service the end-to-end power needs of a 24x7 connected world. For more information, please visit www.pdicorp.com.

For more information, contact:
Jackie Abramian  
BridgeView Marketing (for PDI, Inc.)
603.570.7533
jackie@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dea0a60b-eadb-4561-aeb4-02d8ead30b79

PDI logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30aUNION BANK : Reiterates Commitment To SMEs Growth
AQ
07:30aSUI SOUTHERN GAS : Appointment of Director of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited
AQ
07:30aKOHINOOR ENERGY : Appointment of Director of Kohinoor Energy Limited
AQ
07:30aALLIED BANK : Transaction of 77,500 shares of Allied Bank Limited
AQ
07:30aBANK AL HABIB : Transaction of 5,000 shares of Bank Al-Habib Limited
AQ
07:30aSUI SOUTHERN GAS : Material Information of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited
AQ
07:30aBANK ALFALAH : Transaction of 25,000 shares of Bank Alfalah Limited
AQ
07:30aPAKISTAN PETROLEUM : Appointed of Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Petroleum Limited
AQ
07:30aGlobal Tissue Processing Systems Market 2019-2023| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
07:30aALARMCOM HLDG : Alarm.com Empowers Independent Living With Wellcam and Wellness Insights
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican
3WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely sees car sales growth vanish

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.