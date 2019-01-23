Log in
Power Distribution, Inc. Makes a Strategic Investment in GateView, Expanding Its Product Portfolio Within The Mission-Critical Data Center Market

01/23/2019 | 08:11am EST

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI), the leading supplier of power distribution and monitoring solutions for data centers and other critical or high-value electrical systems, today announced the company has entered into a strategic agreement with GateView, a technology company focused on IT power distribution for data centers. The synergistic partnership enables PDI to expand its product portfolio adjacent to fulfilling data center facility power needs, to now encompass rack power distribution requirements for IT.

“The principal founders behind GateView’s innovations are well respected among data center industry leaders—giving instant credibility to such a young organization,” said David Hensley, President, PDI.  “Their rack power distribution offerings will allow us to quickly expand our offerings outside our current facility space and broaden our market reach to support IT-related power needs.”

The GateView partnership aligns with PDI’s strategy to extend the depth and breadth of its solutions to support additional data center power distribution and connectivity needs. The company’s rack-power distribution offering is highly configurable with quick-shift custom configurations and a production process that ensures every component undergoes a rigorous testing process for exceptional reliability.

“Our team is introducing an innovative, state-of-the-art design that will outperform legacy brands while also providing a greater level of user safety, performance, and quality,” said Mark Germagian, Founder, Chief Innovation Officer, GateView. “PDI is a well-recognized brand with a long history of data center innovations that have transformed how facilities distribute power for data processing. We are proud to forge such a strong partnership and look forward to extending our power innovations through their channels.”

Follow and engage with PDI via:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

About Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI)
Power Distribution, Inc. (PDI) is a pioneer of innovative power transformation, power distribution, and intelligent power monitoring solutions for mission-critical operations.  The company leverages their ISO standards-based manufacturing facilities in Virginia and California, as well as partner and customer collaborations, to create the broadest range of award-winning solutions in the industry.  Through the PDI and ONYX brand names, these industry-leading solutions are sought after by data center, industrial and other mission-critical facilities and backed by continued global service and support. The net result: One company to provide and to service the end-to-end power needs of a 24x7 connected world. For more information, please visit www.pdicorp.com.

For more information, contact:
Jackie Abramian  
BridgeView Marketing (for PDI, Inc.)
603.570.7533
jackie@bridgeviewmarketing.com

 

PDI logo.jpg


