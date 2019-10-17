Log in
Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. : Earns the Top Spot in the Chicago Lawyer Annual Settlement Survey for 10th Straight Year

10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the past year, Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. obtained more than $246 million in settlements for its clients in various types of complex, personal injury cases. This substantial number earned them the top spot in the prestigious legal publication—Chicago Lawyer—for the Settlements Issue. However, this is far from the firm's first recognition in the top settlements list; it's their 10th consecutive year earning the top spot.

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. (PRNewsfoto/Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.)

Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. obtained a notable $112 million more in settlements this year than the second-place firm. The biggest case of the year was a medical malpractice birth injury involving a child who suffered catastrophic brain damage because of complications brought on by untreated infections. The attorneys at Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. secured a $40 million settlement for the minor child and his family, which will provide for his life-long medical care needs.

Chicago Lawyer, an esteemed legal publication backed by Law Bulletin Media, generates an Annual Settlement Report with the help of the Jury Verdict Reporter (JVR). The JVR editorial team has been gathering information about verdicts and settlements for more than 55 years, and the legal team at Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P. is exceedingly proud to have been recognized as the top firm for 10 years in a row. To learn more about the settlement rankings or the firm, visit prslaw.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-rogers--smith-llp-earns-the-top-spot-in-the-chicago-lawyer-annual-settlement-survey-for-10th-straight-year-300940906.html

SOURCE Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P.


© PRNewswire 2019
