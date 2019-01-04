Power Tools Market in Europe 2018-2022 | Growing Popularity of Cordless Power Tools to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the power tools market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of
close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market
research report.
The development of power tools with smart technologies is one of the
major trends being witnessed in the power
tools market in Europe 2018-2022. Established power tool brands
such as Milwaukee, Bosch, and DEWALT have introduced smart technologies
in their product line up. For example, Bluetooth connectivity allows
individuals responsible for the custody of power tools to track the
status and ensure the safety of the tools. Smart technologies such as
these will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the power tools market in Europe is the growing popularity
of cordless power tools:
Power tools market in Europe: Growing
popularity of cordless power tools
Growing popularity of DIY in the European home improvement market has
led to an increase in demand for power tools that are convenient,
lightweight, safe, and enable freedom of movement. There has been an
increase in demand for cordless power tools in Europe, which is the
fastest growing product segment of the power tools market in Europe.
Thus, the growing demand for cordless power tools will fuel the growth
of the power tools market in Europe.
“Apart from the growing popularity of cordless power tools, factors
such as the growth of commercial and residential end-user markets, along
with the increasing demand for power tools from industries will drive
the growth of the power tools market in Europe during the forecast
period," says a senior research analyst from Technavio.
Power tools market in Europe: Segmentation
analysis
The power tools market in Europe research report provides market
segmentation by technology (electric, pneumatic, and engine-driven), by
end-user (commercial, residential, and industrial) and by region
(Germany, France, and the UK). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The electric segment held the largest share of the market in 2017,
followed by pneumatic, and engine-driven segment respectively. The
electric segment will continue to dominate the market with the highest
incremental growth during the forecast period.
