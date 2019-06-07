Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Power bourse Epex says technical issue hit day-ahead power auction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

PARIS (Reuters) - Electricity exchange Epex Spot said on Friday that several areas of the European integrated power market decoupled during Friday's day-ahead power auction due to a technical issue.

Market coupling allows players to access wholesale power produced anywhere in Europe through cross-border interconnectors, virtually creating efficient pricing, in line with the European Union's aim to harmonise the energy markets.

It helps to smoothen mismatches in electricity oversupply one country or region, and shortages in others.

Epex Spot said France, Germany-Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain were impacted by the issue. It did not give any further details.

"Local auctions are being run for those markets, and the official and practiced procedures foreseen for such cases are followed. Epex Spot continues to inform the market as per the official procedures," it said in a statement to Reuters.

Preliminary day-ahead auction results on its website showed that the Belgian day-ahead baseload was exchanged at 2,233.39 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), while the German position was at minus 47.60 euros/MWh.

By 1556 GMT data on its website showed that the Belgian day-ahead price had dropped to minus 133.59 euros/MWh. The German day-ahead baseload was at minus 42.24 euros/MWh.

Epex Spot is part of European energy bourse EEX.

(Reporting by Bate Felix and Vera Eckert; Editing by John Irish and Geert De Clercq)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:34pOil rises nearly 2% as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC deal extension
RE
01:34pOil rises nearly 2% as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC deal extension
RE
01:33pRENAULT, NASA, CANADA : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 23
01:28pPutin stands by China, criticises U.S., in trade, Huawei disputes
RE
01:28pWith Venezuela in collapse, towns slip into primitive isolation
RE
01:21pU.S. on track to impose tariffs on Mexico as migration talks resume
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13pFresh Tariffs Raise New Barriers for Steelmakers
DJ
01:11pFresh Tariffs Raise New Barriers for Steelmakers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About