Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Power cuts slow South African private sector activity in March -PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 03:27am EDT
A worker packs cold meats at an outlet of retailer Shoprite Checkers in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG - (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector contracted sharply in March, a survey showed on Wednesday, with firms citing electricity blackouts as the main drag on business.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 48.8 from February's 50.2 as falls in new orders and employment saw output contract by the most in four months.

The reading was below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction for the sixth time in seven months.

Firms surveyed said interruptions to production were mainly due to rolling electricity blackouts. South Africa was plunged into stretches of darkness lasting hours in March as faults at state utility Eskom's coal-fired power stations squeezed supply.

"The promise shown by February's data was quickly overturned in March ... Companies squarely lay the blame at frequent power cuts due to load-shedding at Eskom, leading to lower activity for those affected," sad IHS Markit economist David Owen.

"As a result, firms reported an unprecedented fall in selling charges, highlighting their striving to recover sales."

Cost inflation, a measure of the growth in price of manufacturing inputs like labour, water and power, was at a record low, reflecting prolonged weak demand due to subdued consumer confidence.

Large South African retailers including supermarket giant Shoprite have indicated they are reluctant to pass on price increases to customers, instead extending discount promotions that keep store price inflation well below national rates.

mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03aCMC Markets shares slump on profit warning as finance chief plans exit
RE
04:02aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : opens office in Sarajevo to enhance financing activities in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro
PU
03:57aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Cold Flow Improvers Market worth $806 million by 2023
PU
03:53aChina's iron ore hits upper circuit in record-breaking rally
RE
03:32aECHA EUROPEAN CHEMICAL AGENCY : 03 April 2019 - News release Companies recommended to transfer registrations before the UK's withdrawal
PU
03:30aTrade talk optimism fuels gains in Aussie, yuan
RE
03:27aJSC GAZPROM NEFTEKHIM SALAVAT : Production performance is rising
PU
03:27aTrade talk optimism fuels gains in Aussie, yuan
RE
03:27aPower cuts slow South African private sector activity in March -PMI
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
3Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case
4Asian shares scale new seven-month highs; tight supply lifts oil
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About