Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Powerful Mining Rigs at Promotional Offer by BitHarp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 09:15am EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitHarp ( www.bitharp.com ), a New Zealand based company dedicated to creating high-performance mining rigs, has just introduced an attractive 3 plus 1 promotional campaign for their recently launched products Lyre Miner and Harp Miner. This special offer will be available until 2nd October, offering one mining rig absolutely free of cost to anyone purchasing three units.

BitHarp came to the limelight recently with the official launch of its two efficient mining rigs. While designing these miners, the company has focused heavily on product performance and profitability of the users. Suitable for use in home, office, as well as data centers, these two rigs are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash. Both Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are extremely powerful, offering extraordinary hash power rates with relatively low energy consumption as listed below.

Lyre Miner: 335 TH/s for Bitcoin, 55 GH/s for Litecoin, 14 GH/s for Ethereum, and 9 TH/s for Dash with energy consumption of 600W. 

Harp Miner: 2000 TH/s for Bitcoin 300 GH/s for Litecoin, 75 GH/s for Ethereum, and 50 TH/s for Dash with energy consumption of 2400 W.

One of the key objectives for BitHarp was to make the benefits of crypto mining accessible to individuals without the knowledge or experience of mining. Both their products are delivered pre-configured, allowing the customer to just plug in, choose the coin they wish to mine, enter the pool data, and start mining. Most importantly, the products are capable of delivering a significant ROI within a short time.

“We are delighted to introduce our new 3 plus 1 promotional offer. At BitHarp, we are always looking for ways to make crypto mining more profitable for our customers,” said a spokesperson from BitHarp. “Now, you can take four of our high-performance mining rigs paying the price of three, until October 2.”

To find out more about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, please visit https://www.bitharp.com/

About BitHarp: BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.

Contact:
Alexa Zimine
alexa@bitharp.com
+64 9884 8279

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aYUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE : Overseas Regulatory Announcement (Chinese version only)
PU
09:42aCAA RESOURCES : Letter of intent for acquisition in relation to possible acquisition
PU
09:42aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : SEP 18, 2019Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional investor conference on September 25
PU
09:42aBANQUE NATIONAL DE BELGIQUE : Belgian activity growth is expected to remain broadly constant at 0.2 % in the third quarter of 2019
PU
09:42aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
09:42aINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Further re Interim Dividend
PU
09:42aDISCOVERY : 'FLIP OR FLOP' DELIVERS HIGHEST-RATED EPISODE OF THE SEASON ON THURSDAY, SEPT. 12 - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
09:42aSt. Louis Switches to Hart InterCivic System for Secure Paper Ballot Voting
BU
09:41aACCENTURE : Disruptive Technologies Are the Key to Securing New Revenue Streams in Asset Management, According to Accenture
AQ
09:40aCENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE AG : Ad Hoc: Public share buyback offer of Centrotec Sustainable AG successfully completed
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group