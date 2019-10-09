Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Powerhouse Communications : Named a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

Franchise & Restaurant Specialists Ranked Top Ten PR Agency for Franchise Industry

Powerhouse Communications, a creative public relations agency specializing in the franchise and restaurant industries, was recently recognized as a high-ranking company in Entrepreneur magazine’s second annual list of Top Franchise Suppliers. This list recognizes leading companies that provide services and support to franchisors and franchisees in ten categories, including Public Relations for which Powerhouse was ranked #7 of 12 agencies specializing in franchise PR.

“At Powerhouse, we understand the intricacies of the franchise system and have honed a creative approach that both engages and encourages media, consumers and potential franchisees to take action,” said Kristin Daher, President & Chief Storyteller of Powerhouse Communications. “In the world of franchise PR, we know what works and what doesn’t. Our secret sauce is our unrelenting commitment to generating impactful awareness where it counts while striving to deliver the outcomes that matter most to our clients.”

To determine who the Top Franchise Suppliers are, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 500 franchisors. Each supplier was scored based on the results of this survey. Powerhouse Communication’s spot on the ranking illustrates its position as a trusted service provider in the franchise community. Powerhouse’s brand work includes Del Taco, Wienerschnitzel, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Juice It Up!, Panda Express, Pieology Pizzeria, and Jimboy’s Tacos to name a few.

"These companies play a vital role in the success of thousands of franchisors and franchisees," says Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer. "We at Entrepreneur are proud to recognize their valuable contributions to the franchise world."

As experts in franchise PR, Powerhouse is adept at conceptualizing and managing a large variety of campaigns and initiatives for national franchise brands. Along with developing PR programs that support the success of existing franchisees, the agency specializes in tactics proven to generate interest and create a sense of urgency among potential franchise partners.

Daher continued, “It was quite an honor to have been nominated by our clients and we owe our success in large part to them; they trust our guidance and allow us to do what we do best!”

To view the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise/top-franchise-suppliers. To learn more about Powerhouse Communications, its services and the agency’s specialty in franchise, restaurant and CPG public relations, visit www.powerhousecomm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pVIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Reports Preliminary September 30, 2019 Assets Under Management
PR
04:06pMICROSOFT : Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date
PR
04:06pEXFO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
PR
04:06pREALTY INCOME : To Report Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results
PR
04:06pSJW GROUP : and Connecticut Water Complete Combination to Create Leading Pure Play Water and Wastewater Utility
BU
04:06pAIRGAIN SETS THIRD QUARTER 2019 CONFERENCE CALL FOR THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2019 AT 4 : 30 p.m. EST
BU
04:06pCARVANA : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on November 6
BU
04:06pFLEX : Receives Six Cisco 2019 Supplier Appreciation Awards
BU
04:06pTTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call October 30, 2019
GL
04:06pALLISON TRANSMISSION : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street advances on renewed trade deal optimism
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
3Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5BAYER AG : BAYER : to Advance Ionis Pharma's Clotting Medicine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group