Powerhouse Communications : Named a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur Magazine

Franchise & Restaurant Specialists Ranked Top Ten PR Agency for Franchise Industry

Powerhouse Communications, a creative public relations agency specializing in the franchise and restaurant industries, was recently recognized as a high-ranking company in Entrepreneur magazine’s second annual list of Top Franchise Suppliers. This list recognizes leading companies that provide services and support to franchisors and franchisees in ten categories, including Public Relations for which Powerhouse was ranked #7 of 12 agencies specializing in franchise PR.

“At Powerhouse, we understand the intricacies of the franchise system and have honed a creative approach that both engages and encourages media, consumers and potential franchisees to take action,” said Kristin Daher, President & Chief Storyteller of Powerhouse Communications. “In the world of franchise PR, we know what works and what doesn’t. Our secret sauce is our unrelenting commitment to generating impactful awareness where it counts while striving to deliver the outcomes that matter most to our clients.”

To determine who the Top Franchise Suppliers are, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 500 franchisors. Each supplier was scored based on the results of this survey. Powerhouse Communication’s spot on the ranking illustrates its position as a trusted service provider in the franchise community. Powerhouse’s brand work includes Del Taco, Wienerschnitzel, Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Juice It Up!, Panda Express, Pieology Pizzeria, and Jimboy’s Tacos to name a few.

"These companies play a vital role in the success of thousands of franchisors and franchisees," says Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer. "We at Entrepreneur are proud to recognize their valuable contributions to the franchise world."

As experts in franchise PR, Powerhouse is adept at conceptualizing and managing a large variety of campaigns and initiatives for national franchise brands. Along with developing PR programs that support the success of existing franchisees, the agency specializes in tactics proven to generate interest and create a sense of urgency among potential franchise partners.

Daher continued, “It was quite an honor to have been nominated by our clients and we owe our success in large part to them; they trust our guidance and allow us to do what we do best!”

To view the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise/top-franchise-suppliers. To learn more about Powerhouse Communications, its services and the agency’s specialty in franchise, restaurant and CPG public relations, visit www.powerhousecomm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005705/en/