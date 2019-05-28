Log in
Powerhouse Law Firm Quinn Emanuel Staged Live Chinese-Style Trial With Zhong Lun to a Packed House at the Four Seasons San Francisco

05/28/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Patent dispute offered rare glimpse into Chinese legal system; Chinese law firm Zhong Lun joined

Quinn Emanuel:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005843/en/

Mark Tung, partner at Quinn Emanuel (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Tung, partner at Quinn Emanuel (Photo: Business Wire)

WHAT:

  Quinn Emanuel hosted an unprecedented, one-of-a-kind sold-out event in the US in conjunction with a major legal firm from China, Zhong Lun in front of a standing room only crowd. The firms partnered and showcased a mock patent trial that took place in China, in which a foreign company was able to enforce its patents in China. A panel with the Chinese lawyers and judge as well as attorneys from Quinn Emanuel took place immediately following addressing key issues of intellectual property (IP) litigation in China and beyond.
 

WHO:

Quinn Emanuel attorneys; top Zhong Lun Chinese IP lawyers and a former judge from China; regional and global notables; industry VIPs; dignitaries; etc.
 

WHEN:

Thursday, May 23, 2019- 10:00am to 2:30pm
 

WHY:

China is now the third most important IP jurisdiction in the world. Already, more patents are filed in China than in any other country. Although Western companies are litigating IP disputes in China more frequently, most have little knowledge or experience of what a Chinese patent trial actually entails. Foreign lawyers are not even permitted to attend patent trials in China. This demonstration Chinese mock trial by Chinese lawyers before a Chinese judge is a unique opportunity to observe the process.
 

SERVICING:

Upon request, we are happy to provide additional information as well as access to tagged images accompanied with photo IDs and/or event video. As well, we will arrange and facilitate interviews with Quinn Emanuel attorneys per inquiry.
 

ABOUT QUINN EMANUEL

Quinn Emanuel is a 800+ lawyer business litigation firm—the largest in the world devoted solely to business litigation and arbitration with 23 global office locations. Firm lawyers have tried over 2,300 cases, winning 88% of them. When representing defendants, Quinn Emanuel’s trial experience gets better settlements or defense verdicts. When representing plaintiffs, Quinn Emanuel lawyers have won over $70 billion in judgments and settlements. Quinn Emanuel has also obtained five 9-figure jury verdicts, forty-three 9-figure settlements, and nineteen 10-figure settlements. www.quinnemanuel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
