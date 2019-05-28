Powerhouse Law Firm Quinn Emanuel Staged Live Chinese-Style Trial With Zhong Lun to a Packed House at the Four Seasons San Francisco

Quinn Emanuel:
Mark Tung, partner at Quinn Emanuel (Photo: Business Wire)
WHAT:
Quinn Emanuel hosted an unprecedented, one-of-a-kind sold-out event
in the US in conjunction with a major legal firm from China, Zhong
Lun in front of a standing room only crowd. The firms partnered and
showcased a mock patent trial that took place in China, in which a
foreign company was able to enforce its patents in China. A panel
with the Chinese lawyers and judge as well as attorneys from Quinn
Emanuel took place immediately following addressing key issues of
intellectual property (IP) litigation in China and beyond.
WHO:
|
|
Quinn Emanuel attorneys; top Zhong Lun Chinese IP lawyers and a
former judge from China; regional and global notables; industry
VIPs; dignitaries; etc.
WHEN:
|
|
Thursday, May 23, 2019- 10:00am to 2:30pm
WHY:
|
|
China is now the third most important IP jurisdiction in the world.
Already, more patents are filed in China than in any other country.
Although Western companies are litigating IP disputes in China more
frequently, most have little knowledge or experience of what a
Chinese patent trial actually entails. Foreign lawyers are not even
permitted to attend patent trials in China. This demonstration
Chinese mock trial by Chinese lawyers before a Chinese judge is a
unique opportunity to observe the process.
SERVICING:
|
|
