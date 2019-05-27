Log in
Powersoft S p A : AIM conference

05/27/2019 | 05:29am EDT

Driving Human Audio Experience

AIM CONFERENCE - MILAN

May 27, 2019

DISCLAIMER

"This Presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not

historical facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation, including assumptions, opinions and views of Powersoft S.p.A. ("Powersoft" or the "Company") or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts reflecting current views with respect to future events and plans, estimates, projections and expectations which are uncertain and subject to risks. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. These statements are based on certain assumptions that, although reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. If certain risks and uncertainties materialize, or if certain underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company may not be able to achieve its financial targets and strategic objectives. A multitude of factors which are in some cases beyond the Company's control can cause actual events to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. No one undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Market data used in this Presentation not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this Presentation and are subject to change without notice. No representations or warranties, express or implied, are given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any forward-looking statements, including (but not limited to) any projections, estimates, forecasts or targets contained herein. Powersoft does not undertake to provide any additional information or to remedy any omissions in or from this Presentation. Powersoft does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this Presentation. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

This Presentation is not an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy, sell or exchange any securities in Italy, pursuant to Section 1, letter (t) and letter (v) of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, or in any other country or state and is not a prospectus or an offer document within the meaning of Italian laws and regulations."

INVESTMENT CASE

A worldwide recognized top brand in Pro-Audio

A success story of excellence and innovation

Sales growth above market, high operational marginality and excellent financial soundness

Great potential for further international expansion

Reinforced structure to face future challenges

Board of proven experience for the new development phase

INDEX

OVERVIEW

PRODUCTS

MARKET & STRATEGY

FINANCIALS

CASE HISTORY

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

WE ARE A WORLD TECHNOLOGICAL LEADER IN LIGHTWEIGHT, HIGH-POWER, ENERGY EFFICIENT PRO-AUDIO AMPLIFIERS

Specialized in design, production and marketing of high-end patented technologies for professional audio applications

24 international patents, main trademarks registered in over 30 Countries, many others are in the registration phase

Pioneer in switch-mode technology, worldwide credited as a standard setter and industry innovator

Presence in 80 countries, with a wide network of distributors and 35 certified technical service centers

Consolidated Financials prepared in accordance with IAS/IFRS principles and audited by KPMG

2013: Elite Company at the Italian Stock Exchange

2018: Innovative SME (PMI innovativa)

Since Dec. 17, 2018: Listed on the AIM Market

OVERVIEW

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Powersoft S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:28:03 UTC
