Powersoft S p A : T Series Nominated for NAMM TEC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement

Anaheim, CA, November 19, 2019 - Powersoft, a world-leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, has been announced as a nominee for the 35th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards in the category of Outstanding Technical Achievement in Amplification Hardware/Studio & Sound Reinforcement. The company will also be a Bronze sponsor of the TEC Awards ceremony, to be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Hilton Pacific Ballroom in Anaheim, CA.

Presented by The NAMM Foundation, The NAMM TEC Awards are bestowed annually in celebration of the pro audio community by recognizing the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind today's sound recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media.

Designed with the rental market in mind, the Powersoft T Series is an ultra-reliable and efficient amplifier platform available in 3,000 W and 6,000 W versions supporting channel powers from 750 W to 3,000 W in a single rack unit. All models can deliver the same high peak voltage and can drive single 8/16 ohm cabinets at full SPL, making the T Series a cost-effective solution for small systems without boxes in parallel. The high voltage can also be used for power-sharing between channels for applications such as bi-amped loudspeakers or subwoofers with passive tops.

The nomination announcement follows a two-month call for entries of standout technical and creative products and projects that have made a significant impact on modern sound and music. A panel of respected industry voters from pro audio publications, as well as members of professional music, technical and creative organizations, along with select NAMM members, carefully evaluated each entry before selecting the Powersoft T Series for nomination.

In addition to analog inputs, the T Series also includes AES3 and Dante™ by Audinate® inputs, which are optimized for daisy-chained distribution of 2-channel audio to multiple amplifiers with no need for external switches or splitters. Each model features group controllable advanced EQ to let users equalize the multiple amplifiers in a chain, as well as a robust present library with FIR processing. Each amplifier platform in the T Series is fully operable from the front panel display, ensuring ease of set up and control. The display includes features like preset recall, gain, delay and mute, plus it also shows available headroom, as well as other status monitoring.