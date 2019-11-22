Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Powersoft S p A : T Series Nominated for NAMM TEC Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 03:37am EST

Anaheim, CA, November 19, 2019 - Powersoft, a world-leading manufacturer of professional power amplifiers, has been announced as a nominee for the 35th Annual NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Awards in the category of Outstanding Technical Achievement in Amplification Hardware/Studio & Sound Reinforcement. The company will also be a Bronze sponsor of the TEC Awards ceremony, to be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Hilton Pacific Ballroom in Anaheim, CA.

Presented by The NAMM Foundation, The NAMM TEC Awards are bestowed annually in celebration of the pro audio community by recognizing the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind today's sound recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media.

Designed with the rental market in mind, the Powersoft T Series is an ultra-reliable and efficient amplifier platform available in 3,000 W and 6,000 W versions supporting channel powers from 750 W to 3,000 W in a single rack unit. All models can deliver the same high peak voltage and can drive single 8/16 ohm cabinets at full SPL, making the T Series a cost-effective solution for small systems without boxes in parallel. The high voltage can also be used for power-sharing between channels for applications such as bi-amped loudspeakers or subwoofers with passive tops.

The nomination announcement follows a two-month call for entries of standout technical and creative products and projects that have made a significant impact on modern sound and music. A panel of respected industry voters from pro audio publications, as well as members of professional music, technical and creative organizations, along with select NAMM members, carefully evaluated each entry before selecting the Powersoft T Series for nomination.

In addition to analog inputs, the T Series also includes AES3 and Dante™ by Audinate® inputs, which are optimized for daisy-chained distribution of 2-channel audio to multiple amplifiers with no need for external switches or splitters. Each model features group controllable advanced EQ to let users equalize the multiple amplifiers in a chain, as well as a robust present library with FIR processing. Each amplifier platform in the T Series is fully operable from the front panel display, ensuring ease of set up and control. The display includes features like preset recall, gain, delay and mute, plus it also shows available headroom, as well as other status monitoring.

Disclaimer

Powersoft S.p.A. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:02aSouth African Airways signs wage deal with non-striking union
RE
04:02aHUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL : Withdrawal of the Ordinary Resolution No.2 at the EGM
PU
04:02aHUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL : Invitation to bid - Reopening Treasury discount paper of the Federal Republic of Germany (Unverzinsliche Schatzanweisungen – “Bubills”)
PU
04:02aDISCLOSABLE TRANSACTION : Subscription of equity interest in target company
PU
04:02aNASDAQ : Udtrækningsmeddelelse (CK95)
PU
04:01aNEXAM CHEMICAL PUBL : participates in Stora Aktiespardagen in Stockholm
AQ
04:01aNITRO GAMES OYJ : Managers' Transactions
AQ
04:01aTIP : Announces the Increase of Its RCF Facility and New Raise Term Debt
BU
04:01aMOGU : to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November 29, 2019
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
2Tesla's electric pickup truck flouts convention with angular design and armored glass
3TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
4HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
5ARYZTA : ARYZTA : Q1 2020 - Revenue in line with expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group