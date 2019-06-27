Powertech Technology : PTI Feb 2019 Revenue Report    ( 2019/06/27 )

News Release

PTI Feb 2018 Revenue Report

Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.

Issued on: Mar 8, 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan- Mar 8, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue

for Feb 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Feb 2019 were approximately

NT$4,341 million, a decrease of 16.08 percent from Jan 2019 and a decrease of 10.85 percent from Feb 2018. Revenue for Jan through Feb 2019 totaled NT$ 9,514 million, a decrease of 7.28 percent compare to the same period in 2018.

PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(in NT$ Million)

Period Feb 2019 Jan 2019 MoM Feb 2018 YoY Jan-Feb Jan-Feb YoY Change Change 2019 2018 Change Net Revenue 4,341 5,173 -16.08% 4,869 -10.85% 9,514 10,260 -7.28%

Contact

Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw

Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw