Powertech Technology : PTI Feb 2019 Revenue Report    ( 2019/06/27 )

News Release
PTI Feb 2018 Revenue Report
Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.
Issued on: Mar 8, 2019
Hsinchu, Taiwan- Mar 8, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue
for Feb 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Feb 2019 were approximately
NT$4,341 million, a decrease of 16.08 percent from Jan 2019 and a decrease of 10.85 percent from Feb 2018. Revenue for Jan through Feb 2019 totaled NT$ 9,514 million, a decrease of 7.28 percent compare to the same period in 2018.
PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(in NT$ Million)
|
Period
|
Feb 2019
|
Jan 2019
|
MoM
|
Feb 2018
|
YoY
|
Jan-Feb
|
Jan-Feb
|
YoY
|
Change
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Revenue
|
4,341
|
5,173
|
-16.08%
|
4,869
|
-10.85%
|
9,514
|
10,260
|
-7.28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contact
Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw
Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw
|
10 Datong Road, HsinChu Industrial Park, HuKou, HsinChu 30352, Taiwan
|
Tel +8863-598-0300
Disclaimer
Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 05:19:05 UTC