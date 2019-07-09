Powertech Technology : PTI Jun 2019 Revenue Report    ( 2019/07/09 )

News Release
PTI Jun 2019 Revenue Report
Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.
Issued on: Jul 9, 2019
Hsinchu, Taiwan- Jul 9, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue for
Jun 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Jun 2019 were approximately NT$5,150 million, an increase of 2.09 percent from May 2019 and a decrease of 11.02 percent from Jun 2018. Revenue for Jan through Jun 2019 totaled NT$ 29,512 million, a decrease of 10.90 percent compare to the same period in 2018.
PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):
Contact
Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw
Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw
10 Datong Road, HsinChu Industrial Park, HuKou, HsinChu 30352, Taiwan
Tel +8863-598-0300
