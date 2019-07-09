Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Powertech Technology : PTI Jun 2019 Revenue Report    ( 2019/07/09 )

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:28am EDT

News Release

PTI Jun 2019 Revenue Report

Issued by: Powertech Technology Inc.

Issued on: Jul 9, 2019

Hsinchu, Taiwan- Jul 9, 2019 - PTI (TWSE: 6239) today announced its net revenue for

Jun 2019: on a consolidated basis, revenue for Jun 2019 were approximately NT$5,150 million, an increase of 2.09 percent from May 2019 and a decrease of 11.02 percent from Jun 2018. Revenue for Jan through Jun 2019 totaled NT$ 29,512 million, a decrease of 10.90 percent compare to the same period in 2018.

PTI Revenue Report (Consolidated):

Contact

Evan Tseng, Spokesperson evant@pti.com.tw

Yohan Lin, Deputy Spokesperson yohan@pti.com.tw

10 Datong Road, HsinChu Industrial Park, HuKou, HsinChu 30352, Taiwan

Tel +8863-598-0300

Disclaimer

Powertech Technology Inc. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03aELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR : Successful Go-live of Multiple NEMO Arrangements (MNA) in Central West Europe (CWE)
PU
05:03aINTERMARINE (IMMSI GROUP) : handover of the Angelo Cabrini patrol boat to the Italian Navy
PU
05:01aDeutsche Bank shares slide again on skepticism about turnaround
RE
05:01aKAMUX OYJ : continues to expand in Sweden - showroom no. 19 to be opened in Stockholm
AQ
05:01aKAMUX OYJ : continues to expand in Sweden - showroom no. 18 to be opened in Halmstad
AQ
05:01aORACLE : Pepkor Europe Selects Oracle Cloud as a Platform for Growth
PR
05:01aDEFENSE METALS CORP : . Files Amended Technical Report
AQ
05:01aGiving Days on GiveGab Raised Over $132 Million This Spring
GL
05:01aAxcient's Business Availability Solutions Now Available Through Zedsphere
GL
05:01aBioNTech Raises USD 325 Million in an Upsized Series B Financing to Further Advance Individualized Immuno-Oncology Pipeline
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
3ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
4BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
5Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About